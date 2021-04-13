Congenica and Camtech Diagnostics agree strategic partnership to support genomic analysis platform expansion in Asia

Cambridge, United Kingdom and Singapore – 13 April 2021- Congenica , the digital health company enabling rapid and accurate analysis of complex genomic data to transform people’s lives, today announces a strategic partnership with Camtech Diagnostics (“Camtech”), a technology company providing total solutions to the biodefence, food and clinical diagnostics sectors. The partnership covers the distribution of Congenica’s platform in Asia-Pacific.

Under the partnership agreement Camtech will be responsible for the marketing, distribution and sales of Congenica’s clinical decision support platform in Singapore, Malaysia, Japan and South Korea. Congenica’s leading technology platform is proven to enable rapid analysis of genomic data, allowing medical labs to deliver personalised medicine at scale. Congenica has an existing presence in China and this latest agreement will support continued expansion in the rare disease market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Camtech has significant experience in the healthcare diagnostics industry, having launched novel laboratory-based and point-of-care diagnostic tests to the market. It also has expertise in Next Generation Sequencing, laboratory based and digital health solutions, which will be complementary to Congenica’s solution.

Muthu Meyyappan, PhD, Chief Commercial Officer, Congenica, said: “Camtech benefits from a strong reputation in Southeast Asia with an established network through which our platform can be rapidly distributed and integrated into rare disease diagnostic procedures. Global expansion remains a priority for Congenica and entry into these key territories signifies further strategic progress whilst opening up significant new markets for Congenica’s leading genomic analysis platform.”

Kuok Meng-Han, PhD, Managing Director, Camtech, said: “The advanced healthcare systems of Asia Pacific have been undergoing rapid development and growth. They have a clear need for fast, reliable tools to support the diagnosis of rare diseases. We believe that Congenica’s market leading genomic analysis platform has the potential to make a significant impact in the region. We are excited to partner with Congenica to rollout this platform and move closer to genomic medicine being more widely incorporated into standard clinical practice.”

About Congenica

Congenica is a digital health company enabling the rapid analysis and interpretation of genomic data, empowering researchers to provide life-changing answers that improve wellbeing and disease management.

Congenica’s world-leading software enables rapid genomic data analysis at scale, performing 20x faster than industry averages and providing a 30% higher analytical yield, reducing genomic interpretation costs by up to 95%.

Born out of pioneering research from the Wellcome Sanger Institute and the NHS, Congenica has a global footprint supporting leading international laboratories, academic medical centres and biopharmaceutical companies and is the exclusive Clinical Decision Support partner for the NHS Genomic Medicine Service.

For more information visit www.congenica.com .

About Camtech Diagnostics

Camtech Diagnostics aims to enable ideal human health and wellness through technology and innovation in testing.

Founded in 2013, its vision is to provide novel diagnostic tests and digital solutions to obtain the most accurate real-time data and actionable insights for personalised health

It develops and commercialises a range of testing solutions for biodefence, food and clinical diagnostics applications, that aim to disrupt current lab-based testing approaches and has built significant R&D and Manufacturing capabilities to support these developments.

For more information visit www.camtechdiagnostics.com

