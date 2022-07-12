Congratulations to Carlos Alcaraz, who wins the OPPO Breakthrough Inspiration Award at Wimbledon 2022

Recognising the inspirational efforts of this year’s rising stars, previous winners include sporting elites Emma Raducanu and Coco Gauff

T he winner of the OPPO Breakthrough Inspiration Award at Wimbledon 2022– Carlos Alcaraz

About OPPO

LONDON, UK - Media OutReach - 12 July 2022 - As this year's Wimbledon has drawn to a close, The All England Lawn Tennis Club and OPPO (Wimbledon's Global Partner for the fourth consecutive year) recognise the sporting excellence on show during the fortnight. Looking at those that inspire, not just the next generation of tennis stars, but also the fans in the stands and at home, unveiled today is the winner of the OPPO Breakthrough Inspiration Award – Carlos Alcaraz.Hailed as one of the most exciting young stars in tennis, the 19-year-old has won four ATP singles titles this year and is currently ranked at a career-high of No.6 in the world.Tied to OPPO's new brand proposition, Inspiration Ahead, this year's award has rebranded to focus on recognising the herculean efforts of tennis players at the peak of their talents. Competing against the best of the best comes with struggle and adversity, and the award champions those who have persevered and excelled with a positive outlook.announcedThe finalists, chosen by a panel of Wimbledon's broadcast correspondents, were selected from this year's competing tennis stars at The Championships. In the running to be crowned the winner of the OPPO Breakthrough Inspiration Award for 2022 were eventual winner Carlos Alcaraz, along with Jannik Sinner, Tatjana Maria and Harmony Tan. Fans around the world had the power to vote for the tennis player that inspired them the most throughout the competition, with the vote concluding on 8 July.Breaking new ground and inspiring people worldwide is a key ethos at OPPO. The OPPO Breakthrough Inspiration Award exemplifies this ethos by acknowledging the tennis stars that live and breathe those values. Inspiring future tennis stars is key to continuing the eclectic 100-year legacy of Wimbledon's Centre Court, marking it as one of the greatest sporting tournaments in the world.Hashtag: #OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone - "Smiley Face" - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find X and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services such as OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO has footprints in more than 60 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.



About Wimbledon:

The Championships, Wimbledon, is the oldest of the four tennis Grand Slams and the only one played on grass. Managed by The All England Lawn Tennis Club and staged on the Club's Grounds, Wimbledon has evolved from its origins as a private members' croquet club in 1868, to one of the world's biggest annual sporting events and one of the most well-respected brands in sport. Visit www.wimbledon.com and follow us @wimbledon on all major social media platforms.



