Congratulations to Nova Esports on becoming the first ever Wild Rift Icons World Champions!

Nova Esports Lifts the Wild Rift Icons Global Championship Trophy

The victory further solidifies the organization as a "global powerhouse" in mobile esports, adding to their formidable achievements, which includes back-to-back world championship titles in PUBG Mobile in 2021 and 2022.

HyperLive Entertainment is thrilled to congratulate Nova Esports on this historic achievement and epic title win. HyperLive CEO Dr. Sean Wong was present at Suntec City where the Grand Finals was held last Saturday and witnessed the team's incredible 4-0 sweep over Chinese team J Team.

He said after the win, "I am extremely impressed with the quality and character of the Nova players, who gave their best throughout the tournament, especially Long (An Xulong). They showed us that anything is possible if you put your heart and soul into it. Cheers to the title win and to many more to come!"

About HyperLive

HyperLive is a tech-enabled creative media company specializing in the production and distribution of interactive, entertaining media content to create brand value and digital intellectual properties. HyperLive.tv is a licensed niche television platform that combines music, entertainment and lifestyle events with highly interactive features that make for an exclusive and engaging viewing experience.

About Nova Esports

Nova is a mobile-focused esports organization committed to empowering individuals through a supportive team environment. We pride ourselves on bringing together a team of individuals with a passion for gaming, each with unique strengths and expertise. From winning major live events and organizing significant online leagues, to dominating in game rankings. Nova consistently excels in the mobile esports arena and believes in catering to a diversity of regions and cultures. With numerous top 10 in game global teams and a multitude of top ranked regional clans. Nova has representation in every major esports market in the world.