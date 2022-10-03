Connect to the Leaders, Ideas and Companies with the Power to Deliver a Cleaner, Cooler World at the Cleantech Forum Asia

SINGAPORE and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In just one week, Cleantech Group will bring together leaders poised to triumph in the future of Asia's sustainable innovation ecosystem. Cleantech Forum Asia will take place in Singapore on 12-13 October at the Sheraton Towers Singapore.

The theme of this year's event is From Commitments to Actions: The Sprint to Net Zero is On.

Cleantech Forum Asia connects the latest generation of start-ups with investors and corporates looking for new partners. From co-investors to general partners (GPs) and limited partners (LPs), attendees can meet 150+ forward-thinking colleagues presenting new and exciting directions.

In line with the Cleantech Forum Asia, Cleantech Group has just released the highly anticipated 2022 APAC Cleantech 25. The APAC Cleantech 25 is an annual list of private sustainable innovation companies that are poised to make a significant impact in the next five-to-ten-years.

The APAC Cleantech 25 report brings you the complete list of selected companies combined with an analysis of the innovation trends in the APAC region. Case studies on various companies include a summary of their solution, how it works, the potential impact, and the company's goals. Additional analysis adds market insight from Cleantech Group analysts. To download the APAC Cleantech 25 complimentary report, click here.

"We are delighted to return to the Asia-Pacific region," said Richard Youngman, CEO, Cleantech Group. "Innovators are pushing forward the technology frontiers and challenging the status quo, in pursuit of the ultimate goals of a cleaner and net zero global economy."

The APAC Cleantech 25 companies will be honored at the upcoming Cleantech Forum Asia and attendees will have the opportunity to connect with many of the companies on the list, along with many other rising stars.

The conference agenda will cover challenges critical to all corporates, start-ups, and investors in the sprint to net zero. It will highlight four Innovation Showcases with various themes while plenary sessions will include:

Decarbonizing the Built Environment

Alternative Proteins

Electrifying Mobility in South and Southeast Asia

Smart Cities & Micromobility

Circularity & Packaging

Carbon Capture Utilization & Storage

Carbon Offset Supply & Demand Dynamic in Asia

Also meet with the event sponsors: ADB Ventures, Enterprise Singapore, BP, Energy Catalyst, Emerald Technology Ventures, Trirec Pte Ltd., Engie, and Roland Berger.

For complete conference details, please visit the Cleantech Forum Asia website.

About Cleantech Group

Cleantech® Group provides research, consulting and events to catalyze opportunities for sustainable growth powered by innovation. At every stage from initial strategy to final deals, we bring corporate change makers, investors, governments and stakeholders from across the ecosystem the access and customized support they need to thrive in a more digitized, de-carbonized and resource-efficient future.