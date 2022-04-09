Connect Selects and Deploys IPLOOK as Foundation for 4G Fixed Wireless Access Solution

IPLOOK's FWA solution enables Connect to deliver fast and reliable 4G LTE Connectivity to Residential and Enterprise Customers while significantly lowering TCO

HONG KONG, April 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IPLOOK Technologies, the leader in end-to-end mobile network solution, announced it has been selected by Connect, one of the leading Wireless Internet Service Providers (WISPs) in Lebanon, to deploy 4G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) solution, delivering ultra-fast connections and rich customer experience for residentials and enterprises.

In the highly competitive Lebanon market, the region has the demand for high-bandwidth services. As one of the leaders in telecommunications, Connect is committed to bringing state-of-the-art internet and intranet services to Lebanon' s people at a competitive price. After a range of full-scale and trusted validation, IPLOOK was successfully selected to deploy the full turnkey 4G mobile network solution, that will provide high-speed broadband service to areas where fiber is unavailable or very expensive to build.

With IPLOOK' s help, Connect delivered a fast and reliable LTE network offering to residential and enterprise customers across Beirut, that will usher in a new phase of growth. Connect expects to significantly upgrade its 5G network in the near future and develop more advancing network services to better meet the requirements from its customers.

"Connect is an instant high-speed wireless broadband internet provider, that allows you to get connected anywhere you go," said Jubran El Ayan, CTO of Lebanon Connect. "We've selected IPLOOK as it is the best company capable of fulfilling our requirement for a scalable EPC (4G core network) platform. Moreover, they are pragmatic, flexible and with timely manner for service."

"IPLOOK is honored to become the trusted partner of Connect. Our flexible FWA solution enables Connect to rapidly roll out 4G services to address their customers' needs and win in the marketplace. In the future, we will continue to support the upgrade of 5G network." said Frank Li, Sales Director in MENA Region at IPLOOK Technologies.

Contact us:

E-mail: info@iplook.com

About Connect

Connect seeks to keep delivering the latest broadband services in the field, preserving a true competitive advantage and meeting all customer expectations. Being connected with people, whenever and wherever they are in the fast-paced world, inspired Connect to deliver an extensive line-up that comprises Virtual Private LAN Service (VPLS), high quality high-speed wireless broadband access as well as data centre and hosting solutions.

More information can be found at: http://www.connect.net.lb

About IPLOOK

Established in 2012, IPLOOK Technologies is a leading vendor of 4G/5G networking solutions, offers a complete line of products for mobile operators, mobile virtual operators, service providers, enterprises and industrial markets. We help build, expand and optimize your networks to fulfill the growing connectivity needs, with a dramatically lower cost of ownership.

Reach out more at https://www.iplook.com/. Follow IPLOOK on LinkedIn @IPLOOK Technologies