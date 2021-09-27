Connect your business with industry-leading services

Stibo Systems launches "Connector Gallery" supporting its master data management solutions

SYDNEY, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stibo Systems, a global leader in multidomain Master Data Management (MDM) solutions, launches a new way of enabling their customers to seamlessly connect with internal and external master data: the Connector Gallery. (www.stibosystems.com/solution/connector-gallery ) . "The Connector Gallery is our response to a growing need for interoperability between enterprise systems. While it has always been easy to connect our open software solutions with various systems and platforms, we now have all these options in one place, and we have added many new services for our customers to get connected with," says Doug Kimball, Vice President Solution Strategy of Stibo Systems. "The Connector Gallery offers quick access to third-party solutions, standards or technologies that our solutions exchange data, communicate or work with. All in all, our customers have the opportunity to choose from 79 offerings to connect with. More are added every month, and are easily accessed directly on our website."

He points out that users can choose from addons, extensions, analytics, content services and more. There are also customer relationship management services and digital asset management platforms connections that the Gallery enables access to.. "We are providing a high level of interoperability with other systems, applications, and processes. This enables our customers to implement, execute and maintain master data management governance across their enterprise. By doing this, our customers can deliver high levels of data transparency between systems that help them drive better customer experience," concludes Doug Kimball.

About Stibo Systems

