Connecting With Local Parents to Empower Them With the Truth About Drugs

Volunteers from Bridge Publications Inc., publishers of the nonfiction works of Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, are reaching out to parents to help stem the overdose crisis affecting local youth. Parents are the most influential factor in whether or not their children will abuse drugs or alcohol, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration of the U.S. Department and Health and Human Services. Particularly now, with drug overdose deaths from opioids up 121 percent in three years, the role of parents in ensuring the safety of their children is more important than ever before.

The drug fentanyl is behind the spike in drug overdose deaths. Drug traffickers add fentanyl to illicit drugs and counterfeit prescription drugs to make them more addictive. Fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin. Even a small dose, consumed accidentally, can result in overdose. Because of this, experimenting with a substance even once can result in death.

Foundation for a Drug-Free World, the drug education and prevention initiative the Church of Scientology supports, has found parents are often reluctant to have conversations about drugs with their teens and tweens because they don’t really know how to approach them on this important subject, and they don’t feel they know enough about these substances to answer their questions.

This is why staff at Bridge Publications, passionate about saving young lives from accidental drug overdose or addiction, met with a group of parents this month at Torrance Park, not far from City of Commerce where Bridge Publications is located.



They chose these parents because they were clearly concerned and involved in the safety of their children. These soccer moms and dads bring their children to the park and stay there while they practice to bring them home.

Bridge volunteers introduced 18 mothers and fathers to Foundation for a Drug-Free World’s The Truth About Drugs initiative. They brought with them booklets on the most commonly abused drugs and gave them to the parents so they could educate themselves and so feel more confident about approaching this vital subject with their children.

“I feel that prevention is the best tool against drugs,” says Lucia Winther, Public Relations Officer at Bridge Publications. “We are sharing these materials with parents to provide them with what they need to ensure their children are safe. We believe local businesses should do their part to help their communities, which is why we contribute our time and effort to addressing important issues.”

Foundation for a Drug-Dree World is a nonprofit public benefit corporation that empowers youth and adults with factual information about drugs so they can make informed decisions and live drug-free. For more information, watch the award-winning The Truth About Drugs videos and feature-length documentary, download or order booklets, or take the free online drug education courses on the website of Foundation for a Drug-Free World.

For more information on Bridge Publications Inc., watch an episode of Inside Scientology, on the Scientology Network, available in 17 languages on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and streaming at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

To join Bridge Publications on future outreach events to benefit the community, contact Lucia Winther at (323) 888-6200 or lwinther@bridgepub.com.

