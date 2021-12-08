Connecting Students to Maximise Capability is a Gamechanger, Samsung Malaysia Announces Winners of Solve for Tomorrow 2021

Students from St. Francis Institution, Malacca win 1st place in nationwide STEM competition that saw impressive performances by students from Sabah, Negeri Sembilan, Selangor and Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Malaysia Electronics and Universiti Malaya's Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Centre announced the winners of the Solve for Tomorrow (SFT) 2021 competition. Team 'TAZ' from Malacca's St. Francis Institution bagged 1st prize while 2nd and 3rd place winners were Team 'Fintech Semporna' from MRSM Semporna, Sabah and Team 'Climate Crew' from Kolej Genius Insan, Negeri Sembilan.



Solve for Tomorrow is a youth competition by Samsung Malaysia that inspires students to review issues faced in our local communities and ‘FIX IT’ using STEM solutions.

The finalists virtually presented their ideas to judges from Samsung Malaysia and Universiti Malaya (UM). Their solutions in tackling issues across 'Environmental Sustainability' and 'Access to Education' strengthened their passion for STEM.

Dato' Roh Jae Yeol, Director of Corporate Affairs, Samsung Malaysia Electronics said, "We are impressed with participants' ideation and execution this year. These exceptional students have developed solutions to real-life problems. Through Samsung's SFT, we aim to provide younger generations with a platform to pursue careers in STEM."

The Winning Ideas of Samsung's Solve for Tomorrow 2021 Competition

Team 'TAZ' – St. Francis Institution, Malacca

First place winners, 'TAZ' developed a Malaysian student-networking application that makes studying fun and increases time management skills. Students struggling financially and academically may use the app to access learning materials. The team is awarded Samsung products worth RM12,000 presented to the school and each student will receive products worth RM6,000. The team comprised of Tan Zhang Li, Adam Sim Kah Lock and Zachary Sim Kah Yao.

Team Fintech Semporna – MRSM Semporna, Sabah

In second place, Fintech Semporna came up with a solution that transforms green seaweed into a potential bioplastic. This idea came from Mohammad Fahim Nazhan bin Mohammad Pauzi, Muhammad Fauzan bin Lakarani and Muhammad Fauzi bin Lakarani. They were awarded Samsung products worth to RM10,000 for their school, while each student was given products worth RM5,000.

Team 'Climate Crew' – Kolej Genius Insan, Negeri Sembilan

3rd place recipients 'Climate Crew' developed "myPLANET" a recycling tracking application that will bolster rates of recycling and positively impact global warming, while being free and user-friendly. Team members Yahaya bin Basiron, Anis Batrisyia binti Ja'afar and Muhammad Amirul Firdaus bin Muhammad Ariff received Samsung products valued RM8,000 for their school and each student will receive products worth RM4,000.

Team 'The Inventors' – SMK Rantau Panjang, Selangor

Coming in fourth, 'The Inventors' invented a biodegradable pot made of banana pseudostem, banana peel and lemongrass, an alternative to non-degradable materials used in making pots. 'The Inventors' comprised of Nur Afrina Najla, Naylie Adriana and Fatin Amni.

Team Ardent Learners – SMK Seri Bintang Utara, Kuala Lumpur

Fifth place went to Ardent Learners' Paper and Cardboard Recycler, a portable recycling device that converts old paper and cardboard materials into new paper. The team included Chuah Yee Jia, Saniyyah binti Shah Jahan and Raja Aisha binti Raja Azlan.

Teams 'The Inventors' and 'Ardent Learners' will receive Samsung products worth RM6,600 as consolation prizes.

The judges included Dato' Roh Jae Yeol, Director of Corporate Affairs, Samsung Malaysia Electronics; Ir. Dr Mas Sahidayana Mohktar, Head of UM STEM Centre; Professor Dr Sithi Vinayakam A/L Muniandy, Department of Physics, Faculty of Science, UM; and Professor Dato' Dr Mazlin Mokhtar, Professor and Principal Fellow, Institute for Environment and Development (LESTARI), Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia.

"The younger generation are adapting to constantly evolving technology. Samsung's SFT competition strengthens students' STEM knowledge, encouraging out-of-the-box thinking, and finding solutions to real-world problems. The standard of these teams' submissions shows their level of dedication. I am certain that SFT will continue to inspire STEM leaders of tomorrow," said Ir. Dr Mas Sahidayana Mohktar, Head of Universiti Malaya STEM Centre.

