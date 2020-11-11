ConnectWise Acquires Perch Security and StratoZen, Two Cybersecurity Firms Focused on MSP Space to Address Needs of SMBs Company also shares product updates and details on ConnectWise Fusion™, the company’s unified platform approach, at virtual IT Nation® Connect conference GlobeNewswire November 10, 2020

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise, the leading provider of software and expert services purpose-built for technology solution providers (TSPs), today announced it has acquired Perch Security and StratoZen. These acquisitions establish ConnectWise as the industry's only platform with the comprehensive offering for today's TSP - complete with business management, unified management and security management, including SOC and SIEM services.



As part of the ConnectWise Fortify™ security management solution, these technologies will provide revolutionary data management capabilities both as a service and as core technology in the ConnectWise Fortify SOC. Perch provides the only MSP-designed SIEM in the industry, stripping away unnecessary complexity while providing the multi-tenant functionality MSPs need to support multiple SMB clients and easily capture data from the systems they are monitoring for cyber-attacks on behalf of their customers. Additionally, StratoZen’s advanced automation and data analysis capabilities will take the data gathered from the Perch SIEM and turn it into actionable insights. This will help MSPs significantly reduce false positives and respond faster and more accurately, with less staffing resources.

“Good security requires answering some basic questions that can be difficult to answer: what are my risks, how do I know when I’m under attack and how do I respond?” said Brian Downey, vice president of security product management, ConnectWise. “The reason it’s hard is because our industry has taken the flawed approach of adding more tools, more staff, more complexity - all contributing to silos of chaos. With Perch and StratoZen, we’re changing that approach, capturing only the data MSPs need and helping them make sense of it so they can protect their customers more effectively and efficiently.”

“Just as we sought to control the 'Silos of Chaos’ with our PSA and RMM solutions, we are now doing the same for cybersecurity. We want to make cybersecurity less complex for TSPs by providing technology that makes it easy to collect, assess and respond to security data from many different point products,” said Jason Magee, CEO, ConnectWise. “These acquisitions are about far more than the technology; we are gaining extremely talented and innovative colleagues with a deep understanding of cybersecurity, and a laser focus on what their partners need to succeed. Aharon and the entire team at Perch have built a tremendously strong brand and partner experience over the past four years. We’re going to infuse these strengths into the ConnectWise brand and partner experience.”



“Four years ago we set out to make advanced threat detection attainable for small and mid-size business; and ultimately, the best way to accomplish that was working closely with our MSPs and the MSP community.” said Aharon Chernin, CEO, Perch Security. “It’s been extremely rewarding to see MSPs find the value in our offering and even more so to add functionality they told us they needed most: SIEM technology, integrations with the tools they use, and more. There is more work to do – we’ve very excited to join the ConnectWise family and work to solve the full set of security challenges MSPs struggle with.”

“The team at StratoZen has leveraged our deep security expertise to help MSPs identify security threats from what can seem like an overwhelming amount of information and alerts,” said Kevin Prince, CEO, StratoZen. “We’re delighted to join ConnectWise along with our new colleagues from Perch. Our collective expertise and solutions are unmatched in the industry and will enable MSPs to confidently protect themselves and their clients like never before.”

ConnectWise Fusion platform

ConnectWise Fusion, the unified platform on which all ConnectWise product technology will sit, is designed to increase productivity, efficiency, profitability, and opportunity for TSPs and consists of three pillars: business management, unified management and security management.

The benefits of the ConnectWise Fusion platform approach include:

Best-in-class speed & performance

Infinite scalability

Rapid innovation and development

Next-level security posture

Access to a large third-party solutions ecosystem

Single intuitive user interface

Service model flexibility

Customizable to partner demands

Other product portfolio updates announced at IT Nation Connect include:

ConnectWise Manage ® - enhancements to the billing automation engine and a new reconciliation option that saves hours/days in getting invoices out the door

- enhancements to the billing automation engine and a new reconciliation option that saves hours/days in getting invoices out the door BrightGauge - evolving from dashboard to true business maturity platform, with a pilot program opening this month

RMM Roadmap - RMM functionality and value continues to advance - ConnectWise Control ® is now available in ConnectWise Command ™ and the Help Desk service is being piloted in ConnectWise Automate ® .

is now available in ConnectWise Command and the Help Desk service is being piloted in ConnectWise Automate . Version 4 of ITBoost, including major performance enhancements and automated capture of information from more than a dozen different providers including Microsoft, Amazon and Cisco.

ConnectWise is an IT software company that empowers Technology Solution Providers to achieve success in their As-a-Service business with intelligent software, expert services, an immersive IT community, and a vast ecosystem of integrations. The unmatched flexibility of the ConnectWise platform fuels profitable, long-term growth for our Partners. With an innovative, integrated, and security-centric platform, ConnectWise enables TSPs to drive business efficiency with business automation, IT documentation, and data management capabilities. And increase revenue using remote monitoring, security, and backup disaster recovery technologies. For more information, visit ConnectWise.