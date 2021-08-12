ConnectWise hires senior executives in Australia, expands team across APAC

SYDNEY, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise , the leading provider of software for technology solution providers (TSPs), has announced several new roles across the APAC region. These new hires are part of a broader growth strategy for ConnectWise focused on the Asia Pacific region. Harry Guy, most recently the APAC lead for LogicMonitor, moves into the role of Senior Manager, Sales APAC. He joins Vikas Uberoy, who joined the company in late 2020 in the role of Senior Manager, APAC, and is directly responsible for account management. Katrina Evans rounds out the senior hires, employed to the position of Senior Manager for Marketing in APAC.



The new positions will focus on driving strategic alignment with partners in the Australian channel. The roles will also provide locally-based support for partners, expanding the footprint of ConnectWise significantly across Australia and New Zealand.

Vikas Uberoy has more than 25 years of channel experience, much of which involved working with cybersecurity organisations. He moved to ConnectWise from MalwareBytes, and has extensive contacts and experience working across Australia and New Zealand as well as the rest of the Asia-Pacific region.

Harry Guy joins the company after building out the APAC region for monitoring platform LogicMonitor where he was first employed in late 2018. As the first man on the ground in region, Harry established a strong presence across go-to-market functions and successfully grew the team to over 15 staff whilst significantly improving new customer acquisition and customer retention. Prior to that, he held senior roles at Oracle NetSuite and Autotask in the UK.

Katrina Evans joins ConnectWise following a planned hiatus and most recently held the role of Senior Marketing Manager at SolarWinds for APAC. Prior to that, she was a Senior Manager, Integrated Marketing at Symantec (now Broadcom).

ConnectWise has also expanded its portfolio of partner success resources, which are aimed to facilitate growth in the region by empowering Managed Services Providers to enhance their technical expertise and enable them to provide additional resources to end users without a major investment in capital, time and effort.

To that end, the APAC Implementation and Support Teams at ConnectWise have also been expanded, with the addition of two dedicated Implementation Specialists and three Technical Support Specialists. Team members have also been added to both the Partner Success and Sales Engineering teams.

With these new hires and expansion of resources, ConnectWise plans to provide a strong platform for partner growth across APAC, offering existing and new customers a greater degree of support.

“We have a laser focus on helping our current partners develop and enhance their cybersecurity and managed services practices. By offering them the tools and training to develop new and better services, ConnectWise is enabling service providers to innovate, offer better value and enhanced services. I am very excited to be joining ConnectWise at such a pivotal stage of the company’s development in the region,” said Harry Guy.

Gregg Lalle, SVP of International Sales at ConnectWise, said of the appointment: “We are very happy to have someone of Harry’s pedigree join our team in APAC. He is a dynamic professional with an excellent, diverse skillset and extensive contacts in the region. Katrina brings extensive marketing knowledge and skills to our team and is highly regarded in the infotech community and channel across ANZ. Together with Vikas, who joined us late last year, they will be a major asset to our organisation’s growth in the region.”

ConnectWise has also recently made several acquisitions, including leading consulting firm Service Leadership. This acquisition will allow ConnectWise to use industry-leading benchmarking data for best practices to help TSPs drive better value creation - even in difficult business conditions such as the world is currently experiencing.

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is an IT software company that empowers Technology Solution Providers to achieve success in their As-a-Service business with intelligent software, expert services, an immersive IT community, and a vast ecosystem of integrations. The unmatched flexibility of the ConnectWise platform fuels profitable, long-term growth for our Partners. With an innovative, integrated, and security-centric platform, ConnectWise enables TSPs to drive business efficiency with business automation, IT documentation, and data management capabilities. And increase revenue using remote monitoring, security, and backup disaster recovery technologies. For more information, visit ConnectWise .

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e142d2d1-d387-4e88-b1a0-490cb00ec61c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a7451ede-6aca-479e-97f1-22ebb8a223cb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cc032f24-5410-4cc6-a0f4-e4d2f390f079

PR Contact: Elizabeth Bassler, Director of Media Communications EBassler@connectwise.com