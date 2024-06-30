With Consistent Triple-Digit Growth, IWC Innovations Is A Nationwide Leader In Water Solutions

—

Now with services that span all 50 states, Canada, and the Caribbean, IWC Innovations has grown considerably since its humble beginnings as two people at a kitchen table with a dream. But what the company prides itself on most, says CEO and Founder Brian Waymire, is “shifting the paradigm from a traditional water treatment company to a water solutions company. Our goal is to solve clients’ water-related problems better than anyone else.”

One of IWC’s top offerings is their Legionella services. Legionella—a dangerous waterborne pathogen that can cause Legionnaires’ disease—is becoming increasingly prevalent in the U.S., thanks to poor infrastructure, an aging population, and remote work (which can create stagnant water supplies in office buildings).

IWC’s nationwide service team of ASSE 12080 Legionella Specialists oversee water management programs and use predictive analysis to determine a building’s risk of waterborne pathogens. If pathogens are identified, IWC’s experts solve problems through innovative testing, remediation, filtration, and even design and engineering.

“We can oversee a client’s entire water management program,” says Jack Murphy, executive vice president, “so organizations can be confident in their water health.”

While other companies have been treating Legionella the same way for years, IWC Innovations prides itself on using a variety of tools, including proprietary offerings and in-house chemical formulations, to solve Legionella problems in non-traditional ways. “We offer the best solutions for the case at hand, and we’re not tied to any one modality,” says Murphy. “We want to apply the right technology in the right situation.”

IWC leads the competition when it comes to efficient diagnostics. While other water treatment companies take between 10-14 days to process Legionella tests, IWC can complete them on-site in four hours or less. And IWC’s comprehensive package of solutions is custom designed to meet each client’s needs, plus provide energy and water savings.



The IWC Way

IWC works with clients of all sizes, including Fortune 500 and Fortune 10 companies.

Perhaps most important, IWC provides a consistent experience across its portfolio of offerings. “We think bigger. And where most companies think inside the box, we take the lid off. We’re always looking at new technologies,” says Murphy.

The company’s research and development team regularly tests new treatment methods, chemical formulations, and ways to detect Legionella. “We also have an innovation team dedicated to applying our work on Legionella to other pathogens, and we advise on metal levels, including lead and copper,” says Murphy.

For a water systems emergency, “it comes down to rapid response,” he adds. “Our team is equipped to respond as quickly as possible by learning a client’s history and running through a diagnostic checklist.

“Our playbook is different; we do everything the IWC way,” Murphy says. “We don’t default to industry norms. We take our experiences and theories, all founded in good science, and truly customize our recommendations based on the customer’s constraints and concerns.”



Contact Info:

Name: Rachel Reber/VP of Marketing

Email: Send Email

Organization: IWC Innovations

Address: 5365 W Minnesota Street Indianapolis, IN 46241

Phone: 866-761-1600

Website: https://www.iwcinnovations.com



Release ID: 89134116

If you encounter any issues, discrepancies, or concerns regarding the content provided in this press release that require attention or if there is a need for a press release takedown, we kindly request that you notify us without delay at error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our responsive team will be available round-the-clock to address your concerns within 8 hours and take necessary actions to rectify any identified issues or guide you through the removal process. Ensuring accurate and reliable information is fundamental to our mission.