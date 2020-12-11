Consistently Empowering MSMEs, BRI Holds UMKM EXPO(RT) BRILIANPRENEUR 2020

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Welcoming the 125th anniversary celebration and as a form of consistency in empowering Indonesian MSMEs, PT. Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (Ticker: BBRI) once again held the UMKM EXPO(RT) BRILIANPRENEUR 2020 for 15 days starting from December 1st to 15th, 2020 with the peak of the event on 10 December 2020 in Jakarta. The peak of the event which was opened by the Indonesian President Joko Widodo virtually was also attended by the Indonesian Minister of Cooperatives and SMEs Teten Masduki, the Indonesian Minister of Trade Agus Suparmanto, the Minister of BUMN RI Erick Thohir virtually, and the President Director of BRI Sunarso.



From left to right: President Commissioner Bank BRI Kartika Wirjoatmodjo, Minister of Cooperatives and SMEs of the Republic of Indonesia Teten Masduki, President Director Bank BRI Sunarso, and Director of Consumer Business Bank BRI Handayani

Repeating the success of BRI UMKM EXPO(RT) BRILIANPRENEUR 2019, the UMKM EXPO(RT) BRILIANPRENEUR 2020 activities were once again carried out by BRI as a form of support for MSME players to be able to rise amidst the pandemic and hope that they can help drive the national economy.

The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, said that during this pandemic, business players were required to be more creative. "MSMEs must be able to present their products that are more attractive through new, innovative ways. As I saw in this exhibition, the MSMEs showcase is very different, using virtual 3D, presented with a good art installation just like being in a real exhibition room," said President Joko Widodo when he opened the BRI UMKM EXPO(RT) BRILIANPRENEUR 2020 exhibition virtually.

President Director of BRI Sunarso said that this activity was held as a form of BRI's commitment to consistently develop and empower MSMEs. "BRI UMKM EXPO(RT) BRILIANPRENEUR 2020 is also intended for MSMEs not only to advance in progress but to be able to compete in the global market through Export activities," added Sunarso.

Unlike the previous year, BRI UMKM EXPO(RT) BRILIANPRENEUR 2020 is held in a hybrid manner. "This concept is being implemented for the first time in Indonesia by showcasing MSMEs and Art Installation which are presented virtually and truly capturing the real object. A series of other activities such as Business Matching, Talkshow, Coaching Clinic, MSMEs Awards and Artist Performances were also conducted virtually. In addition, the shopping transaction for MSME products, which was originally a Bazaar, is now being promoted to the online shopping platform of Indonesia Mall BRI in collaboration with the 5 (five) largest marketplaces in Indonesia," added Sunarso.

BRI UMKM EXPO(RT) BRILIANPRENEUR 2020 was attended by 573 SMEs assisted by BRI, of which 400 participated in a physical showcase in Jakarta. MSME players who participate in this activity come from various business fields including Fashion, Accessories & Beauty, Home Decor & Craft, and Food & Beverage. Meanwhile, there are 82 international buyers who participated in the business matching activity from the United States, European Union, Middle East, Japan, Australia, and others. The Business Matching activity that invites International Buyers will provide new markets and market expansion for MSME business players, and it will also increase domestic exports.

"We hope that BRI can increasingly facilitate MSME players to go global and have international competitiveness. In the future, we can carry out activities like this in a sustainable manner through continuous improvement," explained Sunarso.

Driving the Economy in the Middle of a Pandemic through Pasar.id

At the inauguration of the peak event of BRI UMKM EXPO(RT) BRILIANPRENEUR 2020, there was also the launch of a website-based application product, Pasar.id, which is a form of empowerment to increase sales of traditional market merchants. Pasar.id is a marketplace developed by BRI to digitally bring together sellers and buyers in traditional markets. This market digitization has been carried out by BRI in 4,547 market points throughout Indonesia and the number will continue to be increased in the coming period. The launching event was even more lively because it was attended live by 383 leading markets in Indonesia who are members of market empowerment, Pasar.id.

"I also welcome the launch of Pasar.id, which is an initiative of Bank BRI that has digitized the market in 4,547 market points throughout Indonesia today and the number will continue to increase in the future. This makes cash less transactions easy and helps people trades safely during a pandemic while helping the economy move again," added President Joko Widodo.

Pasar.id can increase the turnover of market traders through digital transactions. There is also assistance for traders and market managers in the new normal era through non-cash movements, one of which is by QR to facilitate payment transactions. In addition, Pasar.id can improve the skills of traders and market managers in developing their businesses, including the Strawberry Cashier which helps market traders perform cashier functions, supplies and online orders. Meanwhile, for market managers, there is a Strawberry Bill which will help market managers in monitoring bills (fees, rent, electricity, etc.). Not only provides benefits for market managers and traders, Pasar.id will also open new jobs for motorbike taxies around the market to become market couriers.

"The presence of Pasar.id amidst market traders and the Indonesian people can provide convenience in buying and selling in the market easily and cashless. Of course Pasar.id, in the midst of this pandemic, can support business players to continue selling and ultimately be able to move the economy back," concluded Sunarso.

