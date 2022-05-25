Constellar Celebrates Event Excellence At Singapore Tourism Awards

SINGAPORE, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellar celebrated a year of outstanding achievements at the 2022 Singapore Tourism Awards in the categories of Outstanding Event Organiser for Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC 2021 (Recipient), Outstanding Event Venue Experience for managed MICE venue Singapore EXPO (Finalist) and Outstanding Business Event for Singapore FinTech Festival (Finalist).

Constellar organised the largest in-person exhibition for the fourth edition of Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP) 2021 at Singapore EXPO in November, which followed the sixth edition of the Singapore FinTech Festival with 60,000 global attendees - representing a 33% year-on-year growth. At the time of organisation, ITAP 2021 was also a pilot event of the Vaccinated-Differentiated Safe Management Measures + Test (VDS + Test) protocol, providing a model for safe in-person engagement.

Singapore EXPO, the largest purpose-built MICE facility in the country, also adapted swiftly to serve a larger constellation of communities, strengthening the venue's infrastructure to offer digitally enabled event experiences and an expanded range of lifestyle and F&B offerings as a one-stop venue and community hub.

"This win is testament to our teams' dedication, innovation and resilience. Their continued push for experience excellence amidst a challenging business environment inspires us to continually raise the bar in delivering value to our customers.

We are also humbled by the confidence our communities have continued to place in us. As events return, this award bolsters Constellar's commitment to be a partner of reference in Singapore, Asia and the world." said Group CEO, Jean-François Quentin.

Media assets may be downloaded here.

The Constellar Communications team can be reached at comms@constellar.co .

About Constellar

Constellar connects a global eco-system of event partners and consumers through a holistic portfolio of intellectual property (IP) in the Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) industry.

As Asia's partner of reference for curating innovative event and venue experiences, Constellar activates impactful networks to bring global markets, businesses and consumers together for sustainable growth. With our expertise and dedication, we are invested in helping you build trusted relationships with stakeholders for the long term and enabling cross-industry collaboration through world-class audience engagement solutions.

Constellar is headquartered in Singapore. Founded in 2021, it brings together decades of experience with an intrepid team of experience specialists around the world.