Constellation Brands to Host Investor Day on Thursday, November 2, 2023

VICTOR, N.Y., Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ), a leading beverage alcohol company, announced today that it will host its Investor Day on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City. The event is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. EDT and is expected to provide investors, analysts, and other stakeholders with a comprehensive overview of the company's continued value creation opportunities supported by its strategic priorities.

During the event, members of Constellation Brands' executive and broader leadership teams will present insights into the company's leading performance and plans for ongoing success, including through: the continued growth of the company’s iconic higher-end beer, wine, and spirits brands portfolio; its efforts to capitalize on emerging beverage trends through its consumer-led approach to innovation; the company’s ambitions to consistently achieve strong revenue growth and profitability, as well as to deliver value to shareholders by deploying capital in-line with disciplined and balanced priorities; and its latest achievements and initiatives to serve as a good steward of the environment, enhance social equity in underserved communities, promote responsible beverage alcohol consumption, and to continue implementing value-additive governance enhancements.

In-person attendance for financial analysts and institutional investors will be by invitation only due to limited capacity, but presentation materials and a live video webcast of the event, as well as a replay of the webcast following the event, will be made available through the company’s investor relations website at ir.cbrands.com under the News & Events section. When the presentation begins, financial information discussed in the presentation, and a reconciliation of reported GAAP financial measures with comparable and other non-GAAP financial measures, will also be available on the company’s investor relations website under the Financial History section. For anyone unable to participate in the webcast, a replay will be available on the company’s investor relations website through the close of business on May 2, 2024.

ABOUT CONSTELLATION BRANDS

Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) is a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine, and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. Our mission is to build brands that people love because we believe elevating human connections is Worth Reaching For. It’s worth our dedication, hard work, and calculated risks to anticipate market trends and deliver more for our consumers, shareholders, employees, and industry. This dedication is what has driven us to become one of the fastest-growing, large CPG companies in the U.S. at retail, and it drives our pursuit to deliver what’s next.

Every day, people reach for our high-end, iconic imported beer brands such as those in the Corona brand family like the flagship Corona Extra, Modelo Especial and the flavorful lineup of Modelo Cheladas, Pacifico, and Victoria; our fine wine and craft spirits brands including The Prisoner Wine Company, Robert Mondavi Winery, Casa Noble Tequila, and High West Whiskey; and our premium wine brands such as Kim Crawford and Meiomi.

As an agriculture-based company, we have a long history of operating sustainably and responsibly. Our ESG strategy is embedded into our business and our work focuses on serving as good stewards of the environment, enhancing social equity within our industry and communities, and promoting responsible beverage alcohol consumption. These commitments ground our aspirations beyond driving the bottom line as we work to create a future that is truly Worth Reaching For.

To learn more, visit www.cbrands.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The word “expect” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These statements may relate to business strategy and strategic priorities, future prospects, plans, and objectives of management, the company's continued value creation opportunities and other insights into the company's leading performance and plans for ongoing success, as well as information concerning expected actions of third parties. All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. No assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur.

The forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and Constellation does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

In addition to risks and uncertainties associated with ordinary business operations, the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including the accuracy of all projections and other factors and uncertainties disclosed from time-to-time in Constellation Brands’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2023 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended May 31, 2023, which could cause actual future performance to differ from current expectations.

