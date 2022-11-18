United in Diversity together with Tri Hita Karana Forum present 20 Rotating Sculptures on view at Kura Kura, Bali

BALI, Indonesia, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellations: Global Reflections (CGR), a unique, outdoor, public art exhibition featuring twenty-one international, contemporary artists, will be on view in three locations on the island of Kura Kura Bali from November 2022 - November 2023. Curated by Lance Fung of Fung Collaboratives, CGR will preview during the upcoming B20 (November 13-14) and G20 (November 15-16) and Tri Hita Karana Forum summits (November 13-18) as G20 official collateral events. The exhibition will be open to the public after the summits for scheduled visits.



Constellations: Global Reflections Tony Albert, Australia Crop Circles in Yogya #4 2016, 2017, 2022

Envisioned by Indonesian businesswoman, philanthropist and MoMA International Council member Cherie Nursalim , CGR is sited on Kura Kura, her eco-focused island in the heart of Bali's capital. Fung, well known for his public art projects, was invited by Nursalim to curate the exhibition. They were in agreement that the installation should focus on issues of climate change, equity and global cooperation using Bali's history of textiles, lantern making and Wayang, Indonesian puppet theatre, as unifying concepts.

"Constellations Global Reflections aims to amplify Tri Hita Karana, the Balinese philosophy of life," said Lance Fung. "Literally translated as "three ways to happiness or harmony, the philosophy encompasses the three most important aspects of life on Bali including God, humans and nature and places these three as a basis for development on Kura Kura with a focus on happiness and sustainability."

Fabricated in Bali, the twenty artworks are digitally printed on a textile made from recycled plastic and integrated into 10' rotating sculpture powered by solar energy. Both visible during the day and at night, these sculptures will take on a quiet, reverent quality and will act as beacons calling people from around the world to come together to see art and discuss ways of creating a better and stronger future.

The diverse and brilliant group of artists in the G20 for Arts exhibition, ranging in age from thirty to ninety, include: Tony Albert (Australia), Arahmaiani (Indonesia), Dana Awartani (Saudi Arabia), Xu Bing (China), Berkay Bugdan (Turkey), Genevieve Cadieux (Canada), Minerva Cuevas (Mexico), N. S. Harsha (India), Kota Hirakawa (Japan), Ilya & Emilia Kabakov (Russia/Ukraine), Naledi Tshegofatso Modupi (South Africa), A.D Pirous (Indonesia), Paola Pivi (Italy), Liliana Porter (Argentina), Caio Reisewitz (Brazil), Thomas Ruff (Germany), Yinka Shonibare CBE (United Kingdom), Kiki Smith (United States), Kimsooja (South Korea), Ben Vautier (France).

Follow us on Instagram @constellationsbali or our website: http://www.constellationsbali.org

Artist and artworks details are available through this link: https://constellationsbali.org/Works.html

Image Gallery: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/18GuERVlBN-wTrZyIiIF2zQ-jkVqiAXvQ

About United in Diversity (UID)

UID started as a non-profit education forum co-founded in 2003 with MIT Sloan School of Management, University of Indonesia and GT Group Sinar Harapan. UID facilitates tri-sector leaders to create and implement sustainable solutions to the region's biggest challenges.

www.unitedindiversity.org

About Kura Kura Bali

Kura Kura Bali is a 500-hectare canvas nurtured and developed to boldly paint the future island for happiness and investment projects and collaborations in leveraging Bali Branding. The Giti Group, founded in the 1930s, is the project developer.

www.kurakurabali.com

About The Tri Hita Karana Forum for Sustainable Development (THK)

Tri Hita Karana Forum is a pre-eminent sustainability side event to the G20 jointly organized by the United in Diversity Foundation, the B20, UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network with the support of many distinguished partners. 2022 Tri Hita Karana Forum theme is future Knowledge and blended finance to unlock transformative system change solutions to a sustainable and inclusive recovery for Indonesia, the region, and beyond.

www.thkforum.org

About Fung Collaboratives

Working internationally, Fung Collaboratives is an arts organization that curates and realizes small and large public art exhibitions. With a focus on relevant social issues, Fung Collaboratives collaborates with both well-known and emerging artists. The organization's curatorial approach is inclusive and elliptical often bringing the unexpected to their global audience.