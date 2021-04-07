SEOUL, South Korea, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Abyss announced today that the new "Constellations" content has arrived in Black Desert Mobile. As the power of the stars begins to fade, Adventurers will need to discover how to restore their once magnificent light.



Constellations Now Available in Black Desert Mobile

Constellations is a new family-based content that allows Adventurers to fight in brand new battlegrounds. They can explore 3 Constellations with their Family members which will earn them new Knowledge rewards along the way.

Adventurers must complete the Great Desert story 'Faded Constellation' in order to unlock this new content. Once it becomes available on the menu, they will need a pass to enter. The pass can be gained by using Adventure Tokens earned by field hunting in Elion or Hadum.

Up to 6 Family members can join the exploration. Once they enter, they need to defeat all monsters around the faded Constellations before the Boss appears. Adventurers will have only 3 minutes to defeat this Boss.

Exploring Constellations offers various special rewards, such as Grand Weapon Black Stones, silver, and skill books. Constellation Knowledge is also available via exploration which will help Adventurers increase their HP, AP, and DP.

About Black Desert IP

The Black Desert IP is Pearl Abyss' open-world action MMORPG franchise with cutting-edge visuals and skill-based combat that redefines the genre. With the most developed character customization system of any game currently on the market, users can break out of the norm and make unique characters that truly represent themselves. Its intuitive controls, beautifully designed world, and extensive lore will excite both newcomers and veterans of MMO games and action RPGs. Pearl Abyss is currently servicing the Black Desert IP, which has gained 40 million players across the world on PC, mobile, and console.