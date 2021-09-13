Construction of Lombok Airport - Mandalika bypass road 90% complete



An aerial photo of the Mandalika Circuit in Central Lombok, Indonesia on August 21, 2021. (ANTARA PHOTO/Ahmad Subaidi/aww/rst)

Lombok, Indonesia, Sep 13, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The construction of a bypass road connecting Lombok International Airport and Mandalika Special Economic Zone in Central Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, has reached 90 percent completion.The road will connect Lombok Airport and Mandalika as a venue of the International Superbike 2021 and MotoGP 2022. The road will cut short the travel time to Mandalika from 30 minutes to 15 minutes."The (construction) progress has reached 90 percent completion," West Nusa Tenggara's Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Office Head Ridwan Syah said here last Sunday.The 17-kilometer road construction is targeted for completion later this month with a total budget of IDR 800 billion. By November, the road will commence operation, Syah said."By end-September the road will be functional, and it will support the hosting of the World Superbike in November," he said.Previously, the Director General of Highways of PUPR Ministry Hedy Rahadian elaborated the construction of Lombok Airport - Mandalika bypass road, comprising three packages.The first package spanning 4.3 km is conducted by PT Nindya Karya-Bumi Agung, the second package spanning 9.70 km by building contractors PT Adhi Karya - PT Metro Lestari Utama, while the third package conducted by PT Yasa Patria Perkasa spans 3.38 km.Reporter: Nur Imansyah, Sri HaryatiEditor: Rahmad NasutionCopyright (c) ANTARA 2021Copyright 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com