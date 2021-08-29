Construction Management Awards 2020 honoured 66 winners for outstanding achievement in construction management

Cr Dr Conrad Wong, Vice President of Yau Lee Holdings, received “HKICM Outstanding Achievement” Award
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 29 August 2021 - The Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers ("HKICM") hosted the "HKICM 23rd Anniversary Dinner cum Construction Management Awards 2020 Presentation Ceremony" on 27 August at JW Marriott Hong Kong at the officiation by the Ir LAM Sai Hung, JP, Permanent Secretary for Development (Works) . Cr Dr Conrad Wong was honoured with the HKICM Outstanding Achievement Award.
The Construction Management Award was inaugurated in 2016 and has since become one of the most prestigious accolades in construction management sector. The Awards aims to recognise the achievements of construction management teams and practitioners, uphold the pursuit of quality service and motivate industry development. Themed "New Era ‧ New Challenge " this year, this third edition of the Award aims to acknowledge the construction industry for embracing a new era and thriving amidst the new challenges it brings. The Presentation Ceremony saw 66 construction teams and individuals receiving commendations, with the most prestigious Excellent Construction Team Awards granted to Hip Hing Construction Company Limited's South Island Place project (New Works category) and Gammon Construction Limited's Central Plaza Podium Extension project (A&A Works category).
Mr YU Tak Cheung, JP, our Head Juror of CMA 2020, mentioned, "The construction team of South Island Place managed the completion of a high-quality building within tight timeframe while displaying exceptional project management capability. The construction team of Central Plaza Podium Extension has put in creative ideas to meet client requirements. The team also collaborated extensively with various parties to minimize disruptions caused to the adjacent buildings."
In terms of the individual awards, Young Construction Manager Award was given to Cr CHEN Fai Wing Phyllis from Gammon Construction Limited who owns 16 years of experience, and Cr Dr Conrad WONG received HKICM Outstanding Achievement Award. With over 30 years of experience in construction engineering, Cr Dr Wong's devotion in developing robots and applications of artificial intelligence for construction has made tremendous contribution to the industry. On receiving this honour, Cr Dr Conrad WONG shared, "The duty of the Construction Manager is very challenging. There is a sense of excitement and accomplishment when the innovative ideas become reality and recognized by the construction industry. A great team is essential in the whole process. I am very grateful to my colleagues for their hard work and creativity in innovating new construction methods to build a better Hong Kong."
Cr Tony ZA, President of HKICM and Cr Daniel SHUM, Immediate Past President, shared in their welcome remarks, "The pandemic has caused over 9 months' delay to this presentation ceremony and posed difficulties to the judging process. Notwithstanding all the challenges from the pandemic, the construction sector has upheld professionalism and devoted to building a liveable city for everyone. We pay our tribute and respect to all practitioners, and thank them for their unswerving contribution."
Construction Management Awards 2020 results:
Award
Company
Project
|
Awardee
|
Team Awards
|
Excellent Construction Team - New Works
Grand
Hip Hing Construction Company Limited
South Island Place
|
/
Merit
Hip Hing Joint Venture (SPX 1)
Hong Kong Science Park Expansion Stage 1 (SPX 1)
|
/
Merit
CR Construction Company Limited
One Hennessy
|
/
Merit
Paul Y. Builders Limited
The Hong Kong Jockey Club University of Chicago Academic Complex, The University of Chicago Francis and Rose Yuen Campus in Hong Kong
|
/
Merit
Gammon Construction Limited
The Quayside
|
/
|
Excellent Construction Team - A&A Works
Grand
Gammon Construction Limited
Central Plaza Podium Extension
|
/
Merit
Yau Lee Construction Company Limited
St. Joseph's College - Special Project for Premises Extension
|
/
Merit
Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Company Limited
The Eastmark
|
/
|
Individual Awards
|
HKICM Outstanding Achievement Award
Grand
Yau Lee Construction Company Limited
/
|
Cr Dr Conrad Wong, BBS, JP
|
Young Construction Manager Award
Grand
Gammon Construction Limited
/
|
Cr Chen Fai Wing Phyllis
Merit
Hip Hing Construction Company Limited
/
|
Cr Chan Wing Hong, Ronald
Merit
Sun Fook Kong Construction Limited
/
|
Cr Ir Ng Wai Hung
|
Construction Manager Award - New Works
Grand
CR Construction Company Limited
One Hennessy
|
Cr Wong Chung Yuen
Merit
Build King Construction Limited
Kowloon East Regional Headquarters and Operational Base cum Ngau Tau Kok Divisional Police Station
|
Ir Kwan Yee Kin, Keith
Merit
Hip Hing Construction Company Limited
South Island Place
|
Mr Lo Ho Kwan, Kelvin
Merit
Gammon Construction Limited
The Quayside
|
Mr Sare Ka Ming, Franklin
Merit
Hip Hing Joint Venture (SPX 1)
Hong Kong Science Park Expansion Stage 1 (SPX 1)
|
Cr Tse Ka Cheung
Merit
Paul Y. Builders Limited
The Hong Kong Jockey Club University of Chicago Academic Complex, The University of Chicago Francis and Rose Yuen Campus in Hong Kong
|
Cr Yeung Sin Kai, Eddie
|
Construction Manager Award - A&A Works
Grand
Gammon Construction Limited
Central Plaza Podium Extension
|
Cr Chen Fai Wing Phyllis
Merit
Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Company Limited
The Eastmark
|
Cr Tsui Chun Tim
Merit
Yau Lee Construction Company Limited
St. Joseph's College - Special Project for Premises Extension
|
Cr Wan Moon Sing, Stephen
|
Site Manager Award - New Works
Grand
Gammon Construction Limited
The Quayside
|
Mr Chow Che Leung
Merit
CR Construction Company Limited
One Hennessy
|
Mr Johnny Chan
Merit
Hip Hing Construction Company Limited
South Island Place
|
Mr Cheung Kwok Wah
Merit
Hip Hing Joint Venture (SPX 1)
Hong Kong Science Park Expansion Stage 1 (SPX 1)
|
Mr Lau Ka Ning
Merit
Paul Y. Builders Limited
The Hong Kong Jockey Club University of Chicago Academic Complex, The University of Chicago Francis and Rose Yuen Campus in Hong Kong
|
Cr Lo Chi Wang, Lewis
Merit
Build King Construction Limited
Kowloon East Regional Headquarters and Operational Base cum Ngau Tau Kok Divisional Police Station
|
Mr Poon Chon Hei, Ronan
|
Building Services Coordinator Award - New Works
Grand
Gammon Construction Limited
The Quayside
|
Mr Tong Kei Ho, Michael
Merit
CR Construction Company Limited
The St. Regis Hong Kong Hotel
|
Mr Chan Wai Ming
Merit
Paul Y. Builders Limited
The Hong Kong Jockey Club University of Chicago Academic Complex, The University of Chicago Francis and Rose Yuen Campus in Hong Kong
|
Mr Cheng Wai Kit
Merit
Chinney Construction Company Limited
Jockey Club Postgraduate Halls 2 & 3
|
Mr Koo Wai Kit, Charles
Merit
Hip Hing Joint Venture (SPX 1)
Hong Kong Science Park Expansion Stage 1 (SPX 1)
|
Mr Lai Chi Wai, Chris
Merit
Hip Hing Construction Company Limited
South Island Place
|
Mr Lai Ho Yin, Stanley
Merit
Build King Construction Limited
Kowloon East Regional Headquarters and Operational Base cum Ngau Tau Kok Divisional Police Station
|
Mr Tse Ho Kwong
|
Engineer Award - New Works
Grand
Gammon Construction Limited
The Quayside
|
Mr Tse Chung Wai, Terence
Distinction
Hip Hing Construction Company Limited
South Island Place
|
Mr Lau Chun Man, Samuel
Merit
CR Construction Company Limited
One Hennessy
|
Ms Moira Chen
Merit
Hip Hing Joint Venture (SPX 1)
Hong Kong Science Park Expansion Stage 1 (SPX 1)
|
Cr Wong Ka Chun
Merit
Build King Construction Limited
Kowloon East Regional Headquarters and Operational Base cum Ngau Tau Kok Divisional Police Station
|
Ir Wong Kar Wai, Stan
|
Engineer Award - A&A Works
Grand
Gammon Construction Limited
Central Plaza Podium Extension
|
Mr Cheung Wai Hong
Distinction
Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Company Limited
The Eastmark
|
Ir Ng Mo Yiu, Kim
Merit
Yau Lee Construction Company Limited
St. Joseph's College - Special Project for Premises Extension
|
Cr Ho Chin Choi
|
Quantity Surveyor Award - New Works
Grand
Hip Hing Construction Company Limited
South Island Place
|
Mr Leung Yiu Tai
Merit
Paul Y. Builders Limited
The Hong Kong Jockey Club University of Chicago Academic Complex, The University of Chicago Francis and Rose Yuen Campus in Hong Kong
|
Mr Chan Kwong Charn
Merit
Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Company Limited
Novi
|
Mr Lau Kai Chung
Merit
Hip Hing Joint Venture (SPX 1)
Hong Kong Science Park Expansion Stage 1 (SPX 1)
|
Mr Leung Kwong Chi
Merit
CR Construction Company Limited
One Hennessy
|
Mr Tang Wai Shing
Merit
Hip Hing Construction Company Limited
Proposed Commercial Redevelopment at K.T.I.L. 713, No. 123 Hoi Bun Road, Kwun Tong, Kowloon
|
Cr Wong Hui Chuen
|
Quantity Surveyor Award - A&A Works
Grand
Gammon Construction Limited
Central Plaza Podium Extension
|
Mr Cheng Tai Yau Ricky
Merit
Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Company Limited
The Eastmark
|
Mr Choy Chi Wai, William
Merit
Yau Lee Construction Company Limited
St. Joseph's College - Special Project for Premises Extension
|
Mr Yiu Pun Cheong
|
EHS Officer Award - New Works
Grand
Hip Hing Construction Company Limited
South Island Place
|
Mr Chiu Ka Chun, Zero
Merit
Hip Hing Joint Venture (SPX 1)
Hong Kong Science Park Expansion Stage 1 (SPX 1)
|
Mr Leung Yiu Keung
Merit
Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Company Limited
Novi
|
Mr Lo Cheuk Hing, Dickson
Merit
Hip Hing Construction Company Limited
Proposed Commercial Redevelopment at K.T.I.L. 713, No. 123 Hoi Bun Road, Kwun Tong, Kowloon
|
Mr Yip Man Ho
Merit
Paul Y. Builders Limited
The Hong Kong Jockey Club University of Chicago Academic Complex, The University of Chicago Francis and Rose Yuen Campus in Hong Kong
|
Mr Yuen Kwong Sing
|
EHS Officer Award - A&A Works
Grand
Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Company Limited
The Eastmark
|
Ms Choi Hiu Yan, Melody
Distinction
Gammon Construction Limited
Central Plaza Podium Extension
|
Mr Chan Tsz Fung
Merit
Yau Lee Construction Company Limited
St. Joseph's College - Special Project for Premises Extension
|
Mr Tang Kwok Wai Ellis
|
Construction Supervisor Award - New Works
Grand
Hip Hing Construction Company Limited
South Island Place
|
Mr Wong Man Hong, Ronnie
Merit
Hip Hing Joint Venture (SPX 1)
Hong Kong Science Park Expansion Stage 1 (SPX 1)
|
Mr Chan Ching Yee
Merit
Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Company Limited
Novi
|
Mr Fong Chi Hon, Eddy
Merit
Gammon Construction Limited
The Quayside
|
Mr Lui Kin Leung, Wilson
Merit
Paul Y. Builders Limited
The Hong Kong Jockey Club University of Chicago Academic Complex, The University of Chicago Francis and Rose Yuen Campus in Hong Kong
|
Mr Ng Tin Shing
|
Construction Supervisor Award - A&A Works
Grand
Gammon Construction Limited
Central Plaza Podium Extension
|
Mr Tsui Chun Lok
Distinction
Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Company Limited
The Eastmark
|
Mr Cheung Oi Sun, Tenny
Merit
Yau Lee Construction Company Limited
St. Joseph's College - Special Project for Premises Extension
|
Mr Yuen Chi Keung
*In alphabetical order of company names
Construction Management Awards 2020 Jury Panel
We thank the following industry leaders for being the jurors of Construction Management Awards 2020.
Head Juror
|
Mr YU Tak Cheung, JP
Director of Buildings, Buildings Department, Hong Kong SAR Government
Juror Members
|
Ir Prof Albert P.C. CHAN
Associate Director of Research Institute for Sustainable Urban Development
Able Professor in Construction Health and Safety
Chair Professor of Construction Engineering and Management
The Hong Kong Polytechnic University
|
Mr CHAN Ka-Kui, SBS, JP
Chairman, Construction Industry Council
|
Ir CHAN Sau Kit, Allan
Past President, The Hong Kong Construction Association
|
Mr CHONG Kin Lit Paul, BBS, MH
Life President, The Hong Kong Federation of Electrical and Mechanical Contractors Limited
|
Cr SHUM Hau-tak, Daniel
Immediate Past President, Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers
|
Sr Edwin TANG
President, The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors
|
Ir Dr P L YUEN
Immediate Past President, The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers
*In alphabetical order of surnames
Photo captions
|
Photo 1: The Excellent Construction Team - New Works Award was given to the construction team of Hip Hing Construction Company Limited's South Island Place project.
|
Photo 2: The Excellent Construction Team - A&A Works Award was given to the construction team of Gammon Construction Limited's Central Plaza Podium Extension project.
|
Photo 3: Cr Dr Conrad Wong, BBS, JP received HKICM Outstanding Achievement Award from Cr Tony Za, Mr Yu Tak Cheung, JP, Ir Lam Sai Hung, JP and Cr Daniel Shum.
|
Photo 4: Cr Chen Fai Wing Phyllis received Young Construction Manager Award from Cr Tony Za, Mr Yu Tak Cheung, JP, Ir Lam Sai Hung, JP and Cr Daniel Shum.
|
Photo 5: Group Photo of Construction Management Awards 2020 Jury Panel
|
Photo 6: Group Photo of Ir Lam Sai Hung, JP and HKICM Committee Members
Download pictures of the Construction Management Awards Presentation Ceremony from below:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1XVvFnilH-0lX59zV11FCmdqbyL11KX_B
For more information about Construction Management Awards 2020 please visit http://www.hkicm-cma.com/
About Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers
Established in 1997, Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers is the only local professional institution representing the construction management profession in Hong Kong. The number of HKICM members reached 3,162 , of which 1,188 were Corporate Members (including Fellows and Members).
Our objectives are to secure the advancement and facilitate the acquisition of knowledge and expertise which constitutes and promotes the practice of and professionalism in construction management. The works of the Institute include setting standards for professional services and performance, establishing rules of conduct, promoting Registered Construction Managers and Construction Supervisors and promulgating the recognition of professional site supervisors. We believe that all construction sites need to be managed by registered professional construction managers to ensure compliance of operation with government laws, safety and environmental protection requirements. In order to improve the professional standard of technical personnel in an orderly manner, the government needs to register and recognize the professional qualifications of site supervisors.
