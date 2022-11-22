Construction Management Awards 2022 honoured over 70 winners for outstanding achievement in construction management

Mr HO Sai Chu, GBM, GBS, JP, Director of Fook Lee Construction, received “HKICM Outstanding Achievement” Award

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 22 November 2022 - The Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers ("HKICM") hosted the "HKICM 25th Anniversary Dinner cum Construction Management Awards 2022 Presentation Ceremony" was commenced on 18 November at Kerry Hotel at the officiation by the Ir LAM Sai Hung, GBS, JP, Secretary for Transport and Logistics, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region , nearly 500 of the leading figures in the construction industry have gathered altogether in this special occasion.

Cr Conrad Fung, President of HKICM expressed, "with this year's theme "Shape our Future * Cultivate Leaders ", it demonstrates one of HKICM's greatest value is to cultivate and promote professions, taking the construction management industry to new heights through delivering the younger generation of practitioners with appropriate and professional trainings. The young generations not only have inherited the wealth of expertise from their predecessors, but also keen to revolutionize the way we work by adopting new technologies and bringing in new mindset and innovations." On this special occasion, the Memorandum of Cooperation between HKICM and Hong Kong Institute of Construction ("HKIC") was signed. The purpose of this Memorandum of Cooperation is to establish a program to develop a pool of talents and attract more talented and outstanding practitioners, which enhance the mutual benefits for strengthening the sustainability of construction industry.

Ir LAM Sai Hung, GBS, JP, Secretary for Transport and Logistics mentioned, "the HKSAR Government encourages forward looking infrastructures to drive the growth in construction industry through good management in efficiency, quantity and quality, and the industry should make good use of technology to improve safety in construction sites and tackling the challenges of shortage in talents to achieve the abovementioned goals." He also encourages the HKICM to engage with academic institutions, to inspire, get prepared and cultivate new talents by developing the apprentices' understanding and interest in the construction industry.

The Construction Management Award ("CMA") was inaugurated in 2016 and was well received by the construction management sector as one of the most prestigious accolades. The HKICM aims to get the public more familiarize with the profession in construction management with the recognition of construction management team and practitioners outstanding achievements through hosting this Award. Under this fourth edition of the Award, the winning teams are categorized into "Large scale project" and "Medium scale project", depending on the total contract value to uplift the compatibility of different projects under the stage of nomination. Each category also presents the acknowledgement of the out best-performing team with the Excellent Construction Team Awards, to highlight the divergence in expertise and skills in managing projects of various sizes.

Ms Yu Po Mei, Clarice, JP , our Head Juror of CMA 2022, mentioned, "Every practitioner in the construction industry is an unsung hero in the development of Hong Kong. I am glad to see that many participating teams in the competition comprise young and energetic members. With these new blood joining the construction industry, we will be able to move forward to produce more high-quality buildings." The Buildings Department will continue to facilitate the industry in adopting innovative technologies to create a safe and sustainable built environment for Hong Kong.

Mr Ho Sai Chu, GBM, GBS, JP nabbed the HKICM Outstanding Achievement Award at the ceremony this year, in recognition for his dedication to driving the industry's development and whom held countless public offices since 1960s, he has gained over 50 years of experience in the construction industry. On receiving this honour, Mr Ho Sai Chu, GBM, GBS, JP expressed, "we must pay extra attention to the safety concerns in construction sites, to create a worksite free of hazards for site workers well beings."

The Presentation Ceremony saw over 70 construction teams and individuals receiving commendations, with the most prestigious recognition for the construction management team – the Excellent Construction Team Awards was granted to Gammon Construction Limited's Advanced Manufacturing Centre (Large Scale Project category) and Hip Hing Construction Company Limited's "United Court" Transitional Housing Project at Tung Tau, Yuen Long (Medium Scale Project category).

Construction Management Awards 2022 results:

Award
Company
Project
Awardee
Team Awards
Excellent Construction Team – Large Scale Projects
Grand
Gammon Construction Limited
Advanced Manufacturing Centre
/
Merit
China State Construction Engineering (Hong Kong) Limited
Hong Kong Palace Museum
/
Merit
Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd.
Design and Construction of Inland Revenue Tower in Kai Tak Development Area
/
Merit
Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd.
Transport Department Vehicle Examination Complex
/
Merit
Yau Lee Construction Company Limited
Disciplined Services Quarters for Fire Services Department at Area 106, Pak Shing Kok, Tseung Kwan O
/
Excellent Construction Team – Medium Scale Projects
Grand
Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd.
"United Court" Transitional Housing Project at Tung Tau, Yuen Long
/
Merit
Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Co., Ltd.
128 WATERLOO
/
Merit
Chevalier (Construction) Company Limited
The Sablier, 8 Fuk Chak Street, Tai Kok Tsui, Kowloon
Merit
JL-WS Joint Venture
Cheung Sha Wan Catholic Primary School
/
Individual Awards
HKICM Outstanding Achievement Award
Grand
Fook Lee Group of Companies
/
Mr HO Sai Chu, GBM, GBS, JP
Young Construction Manager Award
Grand
Hip Hing Construction Co., Ltd.
/
Cr Ir Wong Kam Yuen, Tony
Distinction
Chevalier (Construction) Company Limited
/
Cr Wong Wai Lam
Merit
Gammon Construction Limited
/
Cr Man Ka Chun, Vincent
Merit
CR Construction Company Limited
/
Cr Tang Kai Yiu, Raymond
Construction Manager Award – Large Scale Projects
Grand
Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd.
Transport Department Vehicle Examination Complex
Mr Ku Hung Kei
Merit
China State Construction Engineering (Hong Kong) Limited
Hong Kong Palace Museum
Mr Wang Yong
Merit
Gammon Construction Limited
Advanced Manufacturing Centre
Cr Lee Chi Wah, Walter
Merit
Yau Lee Construction Company Limited
Disciplined Services Quarters for Fire Services Department at Area 106, Pak Shing Kok, Tseung Kwan O
Ms Tung Siu Ting

Construction Manager Award – Medium Scale Projects
Grand
Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd.
"United Court" Transitional Housing Project at Tung Tau, Yuen Long
Mr Leung Yu Kit
Merit
Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Co., Ltd.
128 WATERLOO
Mr Tsang Hin Chung, Eddie
Merit
Chevalier (Construction) Company Limited
The Sablier, 8 Fuk Chak Street, Tai Kok Tsui, Kowloon
Cr Wong Wai Lam
Merit
Paul Y. Builders Limited
The Hari Hotel
Mr Keung Yau Fai
Site Manager Award – Large Scale Projects
Grand
Gammon Construction Limited
Advanced Manufacturing Centre
Cr Lo Bing Fun, Felix
Merit
China State Construction Engineering (Hong Kong) Limited
Hong Kong Palace Museum
Mr Yung Ka Chun, Herman
Merit
Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd.
Transport Department Vehicle Examination Complex
Mr Woo Tsz Ching
Merit
Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd.
Design and Construction of Inland Revenue Centre in Kai Tak Development Area
Mr Kwok Chun You
Merit
Yau Lee Construction Company Limited
Disciplined Services Quarters for Fire Services Department at Area 106, Pak Shing Kok, Tseung Kwan O
Mr Lee Chung Chien
Site Manager Award – Medium Scale Projects
Grand
Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd.
"United Court" Transitional Housing Project at Tung Tau, Yuen Long
Mr Tam Chak Luen
Distinction
Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Co., Ltd.
128 WATERLOO
Cr Lai Man Kiu, Duncan
Distinction
Chevalier (Construction) Company Limited
The Sablier, 8 Fuk Chak Street, Tai Kok Tsui, Kowloon
Cr Wu Kai Chung, Kenneth
Merit
JL-WS Joint Venture
Cheung Sha Wan Catholic Primary School
Mr Chan Chung Yin, Eric

Building Services Coordinator Award – Large Scale Projects
Grand
Gammon Construction Limited
Advanced Manufacturing Centre
Mr Li Ching Tin, James
Distinction
China State Construction Engineering (Hong Kong) Limited
Hong Kong Palace Museum
Mr Cheung Hok Fan
Merit
Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd.
Design and Construction of Inland Revenue Tower in Kai Tak Development Area
Mr Wong Ki Fung, Mike
Merit
Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd.
Transport Department Vehicle Examination Complex
Mr Lee Hoi You

Merit
Yau Lee Construction Company Limited
Disciplined Services Quarters for Fire Services Department at Area 106, Pak Shing Kok, Tseung Kwan O
Mr Wong Yat Sing
Building Services Coordinator Award – Medium Scale Projects
Grand
Chevalier (Construction) Company Limited
The Sablier, 8 Fuk Chak Street, Tai Kok Tsui, Kowloon
Mr Fung Chin Pang
Distinction
Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Co., Ltd.
128 WATERLOO
Ms Ng Mo Yiu, Kim
Distinction
Hip Hing Engineering Company Limited
United Court - Transitional Housing Project at Tung Tau, Yuen Long
Mr Choy Man Fai
Merit
CR Construction Company Limited
The Open University Jockey Club Institute of Healthcare
Mr Chung Yiu Ping, Philip
Merit
JL-WS Joint Venture
Cheung Sha Wan Catholic Primary School
Mr Wong Chun Yin, Kelvin
Engineer Award – Large Scale Projects
Grand
Gammon Construction Limited
Advanced Manufacturing Centre
Mr Po Man Yuen, Issac
Merit
China State Construction Engineering (Hong Kong) Limited
Hong Kong Palace Museum
Mr Cheuk Wing Tat
Merit
CR Construction Company Ltd.
The Proposed Composite Development at N.K.I.L. 6514 Kwun Tong Town Centre (Development Areas 2 & 3)
Ir Sin Ka Ku, KK
Merit
Hip Hing Engineering Company Limited
Design and Construction of Inland Revenue Tower in Kai Tak Development Area
Mr Cheng Chun Ming, Jimmy
Merit
Yau Lee Construction Company Limited
Construction of Public Housing Developments at North West Kowloon Reclamation Site 6 and Fat Tseung Street West
Mr Ng Ka Ming
Engineer Award – Medium Scale Projects
Grand
CR Construction Company Limited
The Open University Jockey Club Institute of Healthcare
Mr Chung Chi Ho, Billy
Distinction
Hip Hing Engineering Company Limited
United Court - Transitional Housing Project at Tung Tau, Yuen Long
Ms Sum Ming Yee
Merit
Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Co., Ltd.
128 WATERLOO
Mr Choi Long Yin, Johnny
Merit
Chevalier (Construction) Company Limited
The Sablier, 8 Fuk Chak Street, Tai Kok Tsui, Kowloon
Mr Chan Chi Wai
Quantity Surveyor Award – Large Scale Projects
Grand
Gammon Construction Limited
Advanced Manufacturing Centre
Mr Kwok Long Kan, Ken
Distinction
Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd.
Transport Department Vehicle Examination Complex
Mr Chan On Tik
Merit
Hip Hing Engineering Company Limited
Design and Construction of Inland Revenue Tower in Kai Tak Development Area
Sr Man Ka Ming, Will
Merit
Yau Lee Construction Company Limited
Disciplined Services Quarters for Fire Services Department at Area 106, Pak Shing Kok, Tseung Kwan O
Ms Chung Po Yee, Polly
Quantity Surveyor Award – Medium Scale Projects
Grand
Hip Hing Engineering Company Limited
United Court - Transitional Housing Project at Tung Tau, Yuen Long
Mr Wong Chun Kit
Distinction
Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Co., Ltd.
128 WATERLOO
Ms Ng Yu Sin, Rain
Distinction
Chevalier (Construction) Company Limited
The Sablier, 8 Fuk Chak Street, Tai Kok Tsui, Kowloon
Ms Lam Pui Yan
Merit
CR Construction Company Limited
Proposed Industrial Redevelopment At. No.99 Pui To Road, Tuen Mun, Hong Kong
Sr Wong Ho Lam, Pius
EHS Officer Award – Large Scale Projects
Grand
Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd.
Transport Department Vehicle Examination Complex
Mr Lee Ping Yung
Distinction
Yau Lee Construction Company Limited
Disciplined Services Quarters for Fire Services Department at Area 106, Pak Shing Kok, Tseung Kwan O
Mr Ho Tsz Ho, Desmond
Merit
Gammon Construction Limited
Advanced Manufacturing Centre
Mr Law Ka Yan, Sam
Merit
Hip Hing Engineering Company Limited
Design and Construction of Inland Revenue Tower in Kai Tak Development Area
Ms Chan Chui Ping, Mandy
Merit
Yau Lee Construction Company Limited
Construction of Public Housing Developments at North West Kowloon Reclamation Site 6 and Fat Tseung Street West
Mr So Kam Kei
EHS Officer Award – Medium Scale Projects
Grand
Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Co., Ltd.
128 WATERLOO
Ms Choi Hiu Yan, Melody
Merit
Chevalier (Construction) Company Limited
The Sablier, 8 Fuk Chak Street, Tai Kok Tsui, Kowloon
Ms Fung Tsz Shun
Merit
Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd.
"United Court" Transitional Housing Project at Tung Tau, Yuen Long
Mr Wong Chun Kit
Merit
JL-WS Joint Venture
Cheung Sha Wan Catholic Primary School
Mr Tong King Hang, Cyril
Construction Supervisor Award – Large Scale Projects
Grand
Gammon Construction Limited
Advanced Manufacturing Centre
Mr Ng Wai Ming
Merit
China State Construction Engineering (Hong Kong) Limited
Hong Kong Palace Museum
Mr Tony Wong
Merit
Hip Hing Engineering Company Limited
Design and Construction of Inland Revenue Tower in Kai Tak Development Area
Mr Fu Ka Kit
Merit
Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd.
Transport Department Vehicle Examination Complex
Mr Ting Wai Kwan
Merit
Yau Lee Construction Company Limited
Disciplined Services Quarters for Fire Services Department at Area 106, Pak Shing Kok, Tseung Kwan O
Mr Chan Chi Hung
Construction Supervisor Award – Medium Scale Projects
Grand
Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd.
"United Court" Transitional Housing Project at Tung Tau, Yuen Long
Mr Tse Sing Yun
Distinction
JL-WS Joint Venture
Cheung Sha Wan Catholic Primary School
Mr Kong Ching Hong, Jan
Merit
Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Co., Ltd.
128 WATERLOO
Mr Cheung Oi Sun, Tenny
Merit
Chevalier (Construction) Company Limited
The Sablier, 8 Fuk Chak Street, Tai Kok Tsui, Kowloon
Mr Wu Ming Sang
*In alphabetical order of company names, followed by project name if under same company name

Construction Management Awards 2022 Jury Panel

We thank the following industry leaders for being the jurors of Construction Management Awards 2022.

Head Juror
Ms YU Po Mei, Clarice, JP

Director of Buildings, Buildings Department, Hong Kong SAR Government
Juror Members
Mr CHAN Ka-Kui, GBS, JP

Honorary Supervisor, The Hong Kong Construction Association
Sr CHIU Kam Kuen

President, The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors
Mr CHONG Kin Lit Paul, BBS MH

Life President, The Hong Kong Federation of Electrical and Mechanical Contractors Limited
Ir Edwin CHUNG Kwok-fai

Immediate Past President, The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers
Cr FUNG Kwok Keung, Conrad
 President, Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers
Ir Thomas HO On-sing, JP
 Chairman, Construction Industry Council
Sr Eddie LAM Kin-wing
 President, The Hong Kong Construction Association
Mr TSE Cheong Wo, Edward, JP
 Director of Architectural Services Department, Architectural Services Department, Hong Kong SAR Government
Prof WONG Kelvin S.K.
 Head of Department of Real Estate and Construction, The University of Hong Kong
*In alphabetical order of surnames

Photo captions

Photo 1: Guest of Honor - Ir LAM Sai Hung, GBS, JP, Secretary for Transport and Logistics deliver a speech.

Photo 2：The Excellent Construction Team (Large Scale Project) Awards was given to the construction team of Gammon Construction Limited's Advanced Manufacturing Centre.

Photo 3: The Excellent Construction Team (Medium Scale Project) Award was given to the construction team of Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd.'s "United Court" Transitional Housing Project at Tung Tau, Yuen Long.

Photo 4: Mr Ho Sai Chu, GBM, GBS, JP received HKICM Outstanding Achievement Award from Ir Lam Sai Hung, GBS, JP, Ms Yu Po Mei Clarice, JP and Cr Conrad Fung.

Photo 5: Cr Ir Wong Kam Yuen Tony received Young Construction Manager Award from Ir Lam Sai Hung, GBS, JP, Ms Yu Po Mei Clarice, JP and Cr Conrad Fung.

Photo 6: Group Photo of Construction Management Awards 2022 Jury Panel

Photo 7: Signature of Memorandum of Cooperation By HKICM and HKIC

About Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers

Established in 1997, Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers is the only local professional institution representing the construction management profession in Hong Kong. The number of HKICM members reached 3,329 , of which 1,216 were Corporate Members (including Fellows and Members).

Our objectives are to secure the advancement and facilitate the acquisition of knowledge and expertise which constitutes and promotes the practice of and professionalism in construction management. The works of the Institute include setting standards for professional services and performance, establishing rules of conduct, promoting Registered Construction Managers and Construction Supervisors and promulgating the recognition of professional site supervisors. We believe that all construction sites need to be managed by registered professional construction managers to ensure compliance of operation with government laws, safety and environmental protection requirements. In order to improve the professional standard of technical personnel in an orderly manner, the government needs to register and recognize the professional qualifications of site supervisors.