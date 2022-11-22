Construction Management Awards 2022 honoured over 70 winners for outstanding achievement in construction management

Mr HO Sai Chu, GBM, GBS, JP, Director of Fook Lee Construction, received “HKICM Outstanding Achievement” Award

Award

Company

Project

Awardee

Team Awards

Excellent Construction Team – Large Scale Projects

Grand

Gammon Construction Limited

Advanced Manufacturing Centre

/

Merit

China State Construction Engineering (Hong Kong) Limited

Hong Kong Palace Museum

/

Merit

Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd.

Design and Construction of Inland Revenue Tower in Kai Tak Development Area

/

Merit

Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd.

Transport Department Vehicle Examination Complex

/

Merit

Yau Lee Construction Company Limited

Disciplined Services Quarters for Fire Services Department at Area 106, Pak Shing Kok, Tseung Kwan O

/

Excellent Construction Team – Medium Scale Projects

Grand

Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd.

"United Court" Transitional Housing Project at Tung Tau, Yuen Long

/

Merit

Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Co., Ltd.

128 WATERLOO

/

Merit

Chevalier (Construction) Company Limited

The Sablier, 8 Fuk Chak Street, Tai Kok Tsui, Kowloon



Merit

JL-WS Joint Venture

Cheung Sha Wan Catholic Primary School

/

Individual Awards

HKICM Outstanding Achievement Award

Grand

Fook Lee Group of Companies

/

Mr HO Sai Chu, GBM, GBS, JP

Young Construction Manager Award

Grand

Hip Hing Construction Co., Ltd.

/

Cr Ir Wong Kam Yuen, Tony

Distinction

Chevalier (Construction) Company Limited

/

Cr Wong Wai Lam

Merit

Gammon Construction Limited

/

Cr Man Ka Chun, Vincent

Merit

CR Construction Company Limited

/

Cr Tang Kai Yiu, Raymond

Construction Manager Award – Large Scale Projects

Grand

Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd.

Transport Department Vehicle Examination Complex

Mr Ku Hung Kei

Merit

China State Construction Engineering (Hong Kong) Limited

Hong Kong Palace Museum

Mr Wang Yong

Merit

Gammon Construction Limited

Advanced Manufacturing Centre

Cr Lee Chi Wah, Walter

Merit

Yau Lee Construction Company Limited

Disciplined Services Quarters for Fire Services Department at Area 106, Pak Shing Kok, Tseung Kwan O

Ms Tung Siu Ting



Construction Manager Award – Medium Scale Projects

Grand

Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd.

"United Court" Transitional Housing Project at Tung Tau, Yuen Long

Mr Leung Yu Kit

Merit

Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Co., Ltd.

128 WATERLOO

Mr Tsang Hin Chung, Eddie

Merit

Chevalier (Construction) Company Limited

The Sablier, 8 Fuk Chak Street, Tai Kok Tsui, Kowloon

Cr Wong Wai Lam

Merit

Paul Y. Builders Limited

The Hari Hotel

Mr Keung Yau Fai

Site Manager Award – Large Scale Projects

Grand

Gammon Construction Limited

Advanced Manufacturing Centre

Cr Lo Bing Fun, Felix

Merit

China State Construction Engineering (Hong Kong) Limited

Hong Kong Palace Museum

Mr Yung Ka Chun, Herman

Merit

Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd.

Transport Department Vehicle Examination Complex

Mr Woo Tsz Ching

Merit

Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd.

Design and Construction of Inland Revenue Centre in Kai Tak Development Area

Mr Kwok Chun You

Merit

Yau Lee Construction Company Limited

Disciplined Services Quarters for Fire Services Department at Area 106, Pak Shing Kok, Tseung Kwan O

Mr Lee Chung Chien

Site Manager Award – Medium Scale Projects

Grand

Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd.

"United Court" Transitional Housing Project at Tung Tau, Yuen Long

Mr Tam Chak Luen

Distinction

Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Co., Ltd.

128 WATERLOO

Cr Lai Man Kiu, Duncan

Distinction

Chevalier (Construction) Company Limited

The Sablier, 8 Fuk Chak Street, Tai Kok Tsui, Kowloon

Cr Wu Kai Chung, Kenneth

Merit

JL-WS Joint Venture

Cheung Sha Wan Catholic Primary School

Mr Chan Chung Yin, Eric



Building Services Coordinator Award – Large Scale Projects

Grand

Gammon Construction Limited

Advanced Manufacturing Centre

Mr Li Ching Tin, James

Distinction

China State Construction Engineering (Hong Kong) Limited

Hong Kong Palace Museum

Mr Cheung Hok Fan

Merit

Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd.

Design and Construction of Inland Revenue Tower in Kai Tak Development Area

Mr Wong Ki Fung, Mike

Merit

Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd.

Transport Department Vehicle Examination Complex

Mr Lee Hoi You



Merit

Yau Lee Construction Company Limited

Disciplined Services Quarters for Fire Services Department at Area 106, Pak Shing Kok, Tseung Kwan O

Mr Wong Yat Sing

Building Services Coordinator Award – Medium Scale Projects

Grand

Chevalier (Construction) Company Limited

The Sablier, 8 Fuk Chak Street, Tai Kok Tsui, Kowloon

Mr Fung Chin Pang

Distinction

Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Co., Ltd.

128 WATERLOO

Ms Ng Mo Yiu, Kim

Distinction

Hip Hing Engineering Company Limited

United Court - Transitional Housing Project at Tung Tau, Yuen Long

Mr Choy Man Fai

Merit

CR Construction Company Limited

The Open University Jockey Club Institute of Healthcare

Mr Chung Yiu Ping, Philip

Merit

JL-WS Joint Venture

Cheung Sha Wan Catholic Primary School

Mr Wong Chun Yin, Kelvin

Engineer Award – Large Scale Projects

Grand

Gammon Construction Limited

Advanced Manufacturing Centre

Mr Po Man Yuen, Issac

Merit

China State Construction Engineering (Hong Kong) Limited

Hong Kong Palace Museum

Mr Cheuk Wing Tat

Merit

CR Construction Company Ltd.

The Proposed Composite Development at N.K.I.L. 6514 Kwun Tong Town Centre (Development Areas 2 & 3)

Ir Sin Ka Ku, KK

Merit

Hip Hing Engineering Company Limited

Design and Construction of Inland Revenue Tower in Kai Tak Development Area

Mr Cheng Chun Ming, Jimmy

Merit

Yau Lee Construction Company Limited

Construction of Public Housing Developments at North West Kowloon Reclamation Site 6 and Fat Tseung Street West

Mr Ng Ka Ming

Engineer Award – Medium Scale Projects

Grand

CR Construction Company Limited

The Open University Jockey Club Institute of Healthcare

Mr Chung Chi Ho, Billy

Distinction

Hip Hing Engineering Company Limited

United Court - Transitional Housing Project at Tung Tau, Yuen Long

Ms Sum Ming Yee

Merit

Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Co., Ltd.

128 WATERLOO

Mr Choi Long Yin, Johnny

Merit

Chevalier (Construction) Company Limited

The Sablier, 8 Fuk Chak Street, Tai Kok Tsui, Kowloon

Mr Chan Chi Wai

Quantity Surveyor Award – Large Scale Projects

Grand

Gammon Construction Limited

Advanced Manufacturing Centre

Mr Kwok Long Kan, Ken

Distinction

Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd.

Transport Department Vehicle Examination Complex

Mr Chan On Tik

Merit

Hip Hing Engineering Company Limited

Design and Construction of Inland Revenue Tower in Kai Tak Development Area

Sr Man Ka Ming, Will

Merit

Yau Lee Construction Company Limited

Disciplined Services Quarters for Fire Services Department at Area 106, Pak Shing Kok, Tseung Kwan O

Ms Chung Po Yee, Polly

Quantity Surveyor Award – Medium Scale Projects

Grand

Hip Hing Engineering Company Limited

United Court - Transitional Housing Project at Tung Tau, Yuen Long

Mr Wong Chun Kit

Distinction

Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Co., Ltd.

128 WATERLOO

Ms Ng Yu Sin, Rain

Distinction

Chevalier (Construction) Company Limited

The Sablier, 8 Fuk Chak Street, Tai Kok Tsui, Kowloon

Ms Lam Pui Yan

Merit

CR Construction Company Limited

Proposed Industrial Redevelopment At. No.99 Pui To Road, Tuen Mun, Hong Kong

Sr Wong Ho Lam, Pius

EHS Officer Award – Large Scale Projects

Grand

Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd.

Transport Department Vehicle Examination Complex

Mr Lee Ping Yung

Distinction

Yau Lee Construction Company Limited

Disciplined Services Quarters for Fire Services Department at Area 106, Pak Shing Kok, Tseung Kwan O

Mr Ho Tsz Ho, Desmond

Merit

Gammon Construction Limited

Advanced Manufacturing Centre

Mr Law Ka Yan, Sam

Merit

Hip Hing Engineering Company Limited

Design and Construction of Inland Revenue Tower in Kai Tak Development Area

Ms Chan Chui Ping, Mandy

Merit

Yau Lee Construction Company Limited

Construction of Public Housing Developments at North West Kowloon Reclamation Site 6 and Fat Tseung Street West

Mr So Kam Kei

EHS Officer Award – Medium Scale Projects

Grand

Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Co., Ltd.

128 WATERLOO

Ms Choi Hiu Yan, Melody

Merit

Chevalier (Construction) Company Limited

The Sablier, 8 Fuk Chak Street, Tai Kok Tsui, Kowloon

Ms Fung Tsz Shun

Merit

Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd.

"United Court" Transitional Housing Project at Tung Tau, Yuen Long

Mr Wong Chun Kit

Merit

JL-WS Joint Venture

Cheung Sha Wan Catholic Primary School

Mr Tong King Hang, Cyril

Construction Supervisor Award – Large Scale Projects

Grand

Gammon Construction Limited

Advanced Manufacturing Centre

Mr Ng Wai Ming

Merit

China State Construction Engineering (Hong Kong) Limited

Hong Kong Palace Museum

Mr Tony Wong

Merit

Hip Hing Engineering Company Limited

Design and Construction of Inland Revenue Tower in Kai Tak Development Area

Mr Fu Ka Kit

Merit

Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd.

Transport Department Vehicle Examination Complex

Mr Ting Wai Kwan

Merit

Yau Lee Construction Company Limited

Disciplined Services Quarters for Fire Services Department at Area 106, Pak Shing Kok, Tseung Kwan O

Mr Chan Chi Hung

Construction Supervisor Award – Medium Scale Projects

Grand

Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd.

"United Court" Transitional Housing Project at Tung Tau, Yuen Long

Mr Tse Sing Yun

Distinction

JL-WS Joint Venture

Cheung Sha Wan Catholic Primary School

Mr Kong Ching Hong, Jan

Merit

Cheung Kee Fung Cheung Construction Co., Ltd.

128 WATERLOO

Mr Cheung Oi Sun, Tenny

Merit

Chevalier (Construction) Company Limited

The Sablier, 8 Fuk Chak Street, Tai Kok Tsui, Kowloon

Mr Wu Ming Sang



Construction Management Awards 2022 Jury Panel

Head Juror

Ms YU Po Mei, Clarice, JP



Director of Buildings, Buildings Department, Hong Kong SAR Government

Juror Members

Mr CHAN Ka-Kui, GBS, JP



Honorary Supervisor, The Hong Kong Construction Association

Sr CHIU Kam Kuen



President, The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors

Mr CHONG Kin Lit Paul, BBS MH



Life President, The Hong Kong Federation of Electrical and Mechanical Contractors Limited

Ir Edwin CHUNG Kwok-fai



Immediate Past President, The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers

Cr FUNG Kwok Keung, Conrad

President, Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers

Ir Thomas HO On-sing, JP

Chairman, Construction Industry Council

Sr Eddie LAM Kin-wing

President, The Hong Kong Construction Association

Mr TSE Cheong Wo, Edward, JP

Director of Architectural Services Department, Architectural Services Department, Hong Kong SAR Government

Prof WONG Kelvin S.K.

Head of Department of Real Estate and Construction, The University of Hong Kong



About Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 22 November 2022 - The Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers ("HKICM") hosted the "HKICM 25Anniversary Dinner cum Construction Management Awards 2022 Presentation Ceremony" was commenced on 18 November at Kerry Hotel at the officiation by the, nearly 500 of the leading figures in the construction industry have gathered altogether in this special occasion.expressed, "with this year's theme "", it demonstrates one of HKICM's greatest value is to cultivate and promote professions, taking the construction management industry to new heights through delivering the younger generation of practitioners with appropriate and professional trainings. The young generations not only have inherited the wealth of expertise from their predecessors, but also keen to revolutionize the way we work by adopting new technologies and bringing in new mindset and innovations." On this special occasion, the Memorandum of Cooperation between HKICM and Hong Kong Institute of Construction ("HKIC") was signed. The purpose of this Memorandum of Cooperation is to establish a program to develop a pool of talents and attract more talented and outstanding practitioners, which enhance the mutual benefits for strengthening the sustainability of construction industry.mentioned, "the HKSAR Government encourages forward looking infrastructures to drive the growth in construction industry through good management in efficiency, quantity and quality, and the industry should make good use of technology to improve safety in construction sites and tackling the challenges of shortage in talents to achieve the abovementioned goals." He also encourages the HKICM to engage with academic institutions, to inspire, get prepared and cultivate new talents by developing the apprentices' understanding and interest in the construction industry.The Construction Management Award ("CMA") was inaugurated in 2016 and was well received by the construction management sector as one of the most prestigious accolades. The HKICM aims to get the public more familiarize with the profession in construction management with the recognition of construction management team and practitioners outstanding achievements through hosting this Award. Under this fourth edition of the Award, the winning teams are categorized into "Large scale project" and "Medium scale project", depending on the total contract value to uplift the compatibility of different projects under the stage of nomination. Each category also presents the acknowledgement of the out best-performing team with the Excellent Construction Team Awards, to highlight the divergence in expertise and skills in managing projects of various sizes.mentioned, "Every practitioner in the construction industry is an unsung hero in the development of Hong Kong. I am glad to see that many participating teams in the competition comprise young and energetic members. With these new blood joining the construction industry, we will be able to move forward to produce more high-quality buildings." The Buildings Department will continue to facilitate the industry in adopting innovative technologies to create a safe and sustainable built environment for Hong Kong.nabbed the HKICM Outstanding Achievement Award at the ceremony this year, in recognition for his dedication to driving the industry's development and whom held countless public offices since 1960s, he has gained over 50 years of experience in the construction industry. On receiving this honour,expressed, "we must pay extra attention to the safety concerns in construction sites, to create a worksite free of hazards for site workers well beings."The Presentation Ceremony saw over 70 construction teams and individuals receiving commendations, with the most prestigious recognition for the construction management team – the Excellent Construction Team Awards was granted to Gammon Construction Limited's(Large Scale Project category) and Hip Hing Construction Company Limited's(Medium Scale Project category).*In alphabetical order of company names, followed by project name if under same company nameWe thank the following industry leaders for being the jurors of Construction Management Awards 2022.*In alphabetical order of surnamesPhoto 1: Guest of Honor - Ir LAM Sai Hung, GBS, JP, Secretary for Transport and Logistics deliver a speech.Photo 2：The Excellent Construction Team (Large Scale Project) Awards was given to the construction team of Gammon Construction Limited's Advanced Manufacturing Centre.Photo 3: The Excellent Construction Team (Medium Scale Project) Award was given to the construction team of Hip Hing Engineering Co., Ltd.'s "United Court" Transitional Housing Project at Tung Tau, Yuen Long.Photo 4: Mr Ho Sai Chu, GBM, GBS, JP received HKICM Outstanding Achievement Award from Ir Lam Sai Hung, GBS, JP, Ms Yu Po Mei Clarice, JP and Cr Conrad Fung.Photo 5: Cr Ir Wong Kam Yuen Tony received Young Construction Manager Award from Ir Lam Sai Hung, GBS, JP, Ms Yu Po Mei Clarice, JP and Cr Conrad Fung.Photo 6: Group Photo of Construction Management Awards 2022 Jury PanelPhoto 7: Signature of Memorandum of Cooperation By HKICM and HKICDownload pictures of the Construction Management Awards Presentation Ceremony from below:For more information about Construction Management Awards 2022 please visit http://www.hkicm-cma.com/ Hashtag: #HKICM

Established in 1997, Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers is the only local professional institution representing the construction management profession in Hong Kong. The number of HKICM members reached 3,329 , of which 1,216 were Corporate Members (including Fellows and Members).



Our objectives are to secure the advancement and facilitate the acquisition of knowledge and expertise which constitutes and promotes the practice of and professionalism in construction management. The works of the Institute include setting standards for professional services and performance, establishing rules of conduct, promoting Registered Construction Managers and Construction Supervisors and promulgating the recognition of professional site supervisors. We believe that all construction sites need to be managed by registered professional construction managers to ensure compliance of operation with government laws, safety and environmental protection requirements. In order to improve the professional standard of technical personnel in an orderly manner, the government needs to register and recognize the professional qualifications of site supervisors.



