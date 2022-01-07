Construction & Project Management Experts Plan Coopers Alehouse Airport Upgrade

Initial Capital Projects Pty Ltd, a property development and project management company based in South Melbourne, have expanded their services as the principal contractor for the newly refurbished Coopers Alehouse in Adelaide Airport.

—

For this most recent project, the company teamed up with their client Delaware North, a world-leading airport food service and retail company, operating in more than 30 airports and travel centres in the United States, Great Britain and Australia. The two companies collaborated in the redesign and refurbishment of Adelaide Airports ‘Coopers Alehouse’ a provider of Australia’s original craft beer.

More information about Initial Capital’s services is available at https://initialcap.com.au

The announcement of InitialCap and Delaware North’s partnership showcases an example of InitialCap’s commitment to collaborations that deliver 360-degree experiences.

Coopers Alehouse pub and restaurant has been a flagship venue at Adelaide Airport for over 16 years under the leadership of Delaware North. The establishment was created to bring the refreshment of one of downtown Adelaide’s iconic products to airport customers at a central concourse location. The post-refurbishment pub retains its distinctive original features, including a bar in front of large mirrors with gold-leaf artwork and renovated wooden benches. Customers can enjoy the classic pub setting of live televised sports, all-day breakfast, and traditional pub dishes.

InitialCap has worked closely with Delaware North to provide an effective project planning and programming strategy. Their strategic services cover project brief preparation, design and documentation management, contract preparation and administration, and closeout reporting.

In addition to project management services, InitialCap offers a wide range of development management services. These services include site appraisal, strategic planning, finance procurement, and sales and marketing coordination. The company also offer personalized meetings to discuss strategies to reduce operational overheads in the commercial office landscape.

The latest expansion of InitialCap’s services is in line with the company’s commitment to creating properties that allow businesses and employees to survive and thrive.

More details of InitialCap and Delaware North’s collaboration can be found at Delaware North Media

“InitialCap have played an important role in the project management and delivery of our 5 hospitality outlets as part of the Adelaide Airport Terminal upgrade. They have assisted Delaware North to realise significant cost savings across the overall project through design rationalisation and negotiations with the Head Contractor without compromising on quality. Delaware North look forward to continuing the positive working relationship across our other assets with Initial Capital Projects”. – Lucky Logothetis, General Manager – Food & Beverage, Delaware North – Adelaide International Airport

Interested parties can find more details about the Coopers Alehouse project at https://glamadelaide.com.au/refurbished-coopers-airport-alehouse-opens-today

Connect with the team at Initial Capital at: https://initialcap.com.au

Contact Info:

Name: Kieron Hewitt

Email: Send Email

Organization: Initial Capital Projects Pty Ltd

Address: Suite 5.04, Level 5, 22 Albert Road,, South Melbourne, VIC 3205, Australia

Website: https://initialcap.com.au

Release ID: 89058943