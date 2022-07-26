Consumer finance veteran joins Tonik's management team as Group COO

SINGAPORE, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tonik announced today that Tomasz Borowski is joining the leadership team as Group Chief Operations Officer (COO). Most recently the Co-Founder and CEO of Asian fintech credit management leader FLOW, Tomasz was instrumental in overseeing FLOW's rollout across three markets in Southeast Asia, as well as its achievement of profitability prior to Series B, the first such feat by any fintech in the region. With operations in Vietnam, Indonesia, and India, FLOW has redefined debt collection in Southeast Asia by using AI technologies, ethical practices, and data-driven insights.

Tomasz brings to Tonik ca. 20 years of experience in consumer finance, primarily focused on building efficient operations. Prior to coming to Asia to build FLOW, Borowski gained extensive experience in Consumer Finance across Emerging Europe, at market-leading institutions such as GE Capital, Raifessen Bank, and Platinum Bank. His knowledge of world-class standards and technologies in achieving high levels of efficiency in consumer finance will help Tonik bring its operational excellence to a new level.

"Tomasz is a seasoned global leader in consumer banking and fintech industry, especially in scaling up new businesses in emerging markets. Having worked with him previously in different ventures, over the years, I am convinced that his arrival comes at the perfect time as we gear up for increasing our operational efficiency in the latter half of 2022," says Tonik Founder and CEO Greg Krasnov.

"Tonik's game-changing entry marked a shift towards digital banking as the easier, faster, and preferred way forward in driving financial inclusion in the Philippines. As a seed-stage angel investor in Tonik, I have followed its journey very closely, and believe that my expertise comes at the right moment to help Tonik scale. It is also a perfect time for me to make a transition to a non-executive role at FLOW, which has recently achieved profitability, and is now ready to move forward under new daily leadership. I am excited to be a part of Tonik's trailblazing journey, applying the best operational practices from all over the world as we continue to revolutionize the way money works across the region," shares Borowski.

As a Group COO, Tomasz will be based in Singapore and employed by Tonik's holding company Tonik Financial Pte Ltd, while working closely with the Operations team of Tonik Digital Bank Inc, Tonik's regulated bank subsidiary in the Philippines.

Learn more about this story at https://tonikbank.com/.

About Tonik

Tonik is the first digital-only neobank in the Philippines, providing loan, deposit and payment products to consumers on a highly secure digital banking platform. The neobank operates on the basis of the first digital bank license issued by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP). Tonik is led by a team of retail finance veterans who have previously built and scaled multiple retail banks and fintechs across global emerging markets. It is backed by top international investors, including Sequoia India, Point72 Ventures, and Mizuho Bank. Tonik's tech stack is integrated in partnership with world-class banktech vendors including Mastercard, Finastra, Amazon Web Services, Google and Daon. Tonik operates out of hubs in Singapore (HQ), Manila, and Chennai.