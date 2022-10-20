Consumer Healthcare Products (CHP) Australia Streamlines Content Management for Life Sciences Companies with Veeva Vault PromoMats

CHP's AdCheck independent advertising advisory service creates content management and communication efficiencies for members

SYDNEY, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that AdCheck, an independent advertising advisory service provided by Consumer Healthcare Products (CHP) Australia, is leveraging Veeva Vault PromoMats to create a single hub of content for its clients' Therapeutic Goods Advertising Code (TGAC) applications.

"Veeva Vault PromoMats is streamlining previously manual content processes for our members, expediting reviews, and making it easy to share feedback efficiently," said Kevin Christopher, advertising compliance manager at AdCheck. "Vault PromoMats enables us to get content back to our clients faster than ever before."

AdCheck, which offers expert compliance checks and guidance on all forms of direct-to-consumer advertising of therapeutic goods, provides approximately 130 life sciences companies across the country with direct access to the CHP Vault PromoMats to expedite its services.

Prior to adopting Vault PromoMats, AdCheck managed review processes with emails, a Microsoft Access database, shared folders, and Adobe PDF. This involved many manual steps throughout the feedback process.

"We are pleased to work with CHP to future-proof their systems for AdCheck by automating processes and making it easy to share feedback with customers," said Sudhir Kandarth, Veeva general manager, Asia Pacific.

"This strong digital foundation to streamline content will enable better processes and efficient communication. It has been a great partnership with the CHP AdCheck team and we are pleased to deliver a positive experience for their members for years to come."

Vault PromoMats contains reporting capabilities to track the improved efficiencies in AdCheck's review process, so that their clients can speed product message compliance in Therapeutic Goods Advertising Code (TGAC) applications.

Veeva Vault for Commercial Content Management is a unified suite of cloud-based, enterprise content and data management applications built specifically for the life sciences industry. Vault PromoMats is one of the applications built on the Veeva Vault platform, which is an end-to-end content and digital asset management (DAM) solution through which life sciences companies can collaborate, review, distribute, and update commercial content and manage assets. Built-in DAM capabilities provide a central hub to store, search, and share compliant content, with workflows for edits and approval, enabling global content management and reuse.

Additional Information

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.