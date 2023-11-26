Content Marketing For Healthcare Providers' International Patient Leads, Update

Srika Solutions has expanded its multimedia marketing service to better meet the needs of private hospitals catering to international patients.

The content marketing agency - which has a team of specialist writers, creative professionals, and advertising experts - delivers branded, hyper-local content designed to increase the online presence of healthcare providers. Recognising the need for hospitals and clinics to appear prominently in Google searches, the team has expanded its service to promote organic ranking improvement by publishing content on high-authority platforms.

Healthcare providers who work with Srika Solutions can now utilize branded news articles, audio assets like podcasts, and visual content such as videos, slideshows, and more with a view to connecting with more international patients and driving qualified leads.

Ranking prominently in local Google search results is important for healthcare providers looking to stand out, the agency says. According to research from LocaliQ, 46% of searches on Google have local intent, and 80% of those local searches drive conversions. Srika Solutions helps providers rank higher locally by targeting relevant keyword phrases and publishing pro-grade content at scale.

Publishing custom, optimised content on high domain authority websites allows the agency to improve rankings faster than clients posting on their own blogs alone. Clients typically see positive ranking changes within 24 hours. For optimal results over time, Srika Solutions develops and manages long-term content campaigns.

The content strategy starts hyper-local, focused on individual cities and services. As the foundation solidifies, Srika Solutions expands the geographic targeting to build an authoritative footprint regionally or nationally. This approach firmly establishes clients as leaders in their field, the agency’s writing team says.

Their multimedia content approach, combining articles, podcasts, videos, and more, allows healthcare providers to showcase their services and patient success stories. These engaging visual formats help to build trust and credibility with potential patients.

The team works closely with each client to plan and manage campaigns optimised around thoroughly researched target keywords and phrases matching their specialties and focus areas.

A spokesperson states: “We help you to reach your best clients by crafting meaningful hyper-local ads and media coverage. If there’s a service you offer in a specific location, neighbourhood, or region, we help you get seen.”

