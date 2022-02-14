Contentsquare Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Its Market Leadership Position and Digital Experience Analytics Platform

The company's platform delivers intelligence on customer experience to increase user conversion, revenue, and engagement to drive business growth.

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently analyzed the global digital experience analytics industry and recognizes Contentsquare with the 2022 Global Company of the Year Award for its digital experience analytics. The company provides a digital experience analytics platform that analyzes billions of web, mobile, and app interactions daily to deliver intelligence on customer behavior and experience.



2022 Global Digital Experience Analytics Company of the Year Award

The digital experience analytics industry provides systems of intelligence designed to help brands differentiate via their digital channels by delivering better customer experiences. By showing opportunities and gaps for better meeting customers' expectations, these analytics provide a mission-critical source of insights for today's business leaders whose customers have increasingly shifted online. The perceived 'invisibility' of customers on digital channels can be a challenge—a gap digital experience analytics are designed to help close.

Contentsquare's digital experience analytics platform integrates customer experience data across content, user experience, merchandising, pricing, and performance. It translates the data into intelligent and actionable insights to increase user conversion, revenue, and engagement to drive business growth. The platform scrutinizes various consumer interactions unavailable in traditional systems, such as mouse movements, scrolling, attractiveness of content, merchandising engagement, hesitation, friction, and frustrations. The platform then calculates the impact of these experiences on revenue and customers.

Contentsquare helps brands drive consistency and generate positive emotions by focusing on customer behaviors that happen between clicks. The platform leverages performance metrics (network and cloud page loads, app and server errors, and tags) and experience metrics (confusion, frustration, attractiveness, friction, goal attainment, and hesitation) to relay a distinct and comprehensive view of a customer's web and mobile interactions.

The analytics platform improves content return on investment, accelerates acquisition journeys, and optimizes product placements and pricing. It also supports customer feedback contextualization and provides operational insights. The solution integrates automatization, personalization, and data privacy. Furthermore, it connects brands and users through empathy while creating an exceptional experience.

Contentsquare distinguishes itself from the competition through its digital experience analytics solution, which captures, aggregates, and visualizes insights from all customer journey stages, from the top of the funnel to the bottom.

Riana Barnard, Best Practices Research Analyst for Frost & Sullivan, stated, "Contentsquare serves various industries ranging from e-commerce, B2B and finance to travel and telecommunications, and outshines competitors with its stellar performance and impressive growth, almost doubling its ARR, with a +98% increase on the previous year. In the case of one multibillion-dollar company, implementation of Contentsquare led to a roughly 30% uplift in online conversions."

The solution is easy to deploy, use, manage, and understand for non-tech users in marketing, e-commerce, analytics, operations, user experience, and product management.

Other differentiated benefits include:

Easily accessible customer experience insights through browser overlay

Clear information prioritization based on business impact

More customer value and better business intelligence

Faster business decision-making through powerful visuals

Freedom from tagging, eliminating the need for information tech support

"The Contentsquare community allows customers and like-minded people in various industries to network and share experiences through feedback. A robust ecosystem of solution partners and a strong services team delivers a prescriptive best practices model. Contentsquare is a truly global company that helps organizations become digital market leaders," explained Federico Teveles, an industry analyst for Frost & Sullivan.

Outstanding financial performance, commitments to innovation and excellence, and a passionate workforce earn Contentsquare Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Global Company of the Year Award in the digital experience analytics industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Claudia Toscano

P: 1.956.533.5915

E: claudia.toscano@frost.com

About Contentsquare

Contentsquare empowers brands to build better digital experiences. Its experience analytics platform tracks and visualizes billions of digital behaviors, delivering intelligent recommendations that everyone can use to grow revenue, increase loyalty, and fuel innovation. Founded in Paris in 2012, Contentsquare has since opened offices in London, New York, San Francisco, Munich, Tel Aviv, Amsterdam, and Barcelona. Today, it helps more than 800 enterprises globally deliver better digital experiences for their customers. Visit contentsquare.com to find out more.