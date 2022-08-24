Contest held in Jianyang to promote rural culture vitalization

JIANYANG, China, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The second Jianyang Rural Culture Vitalization Charm Contest, sponsored by the publicity department of Jianyang city in Southwest China's Sichuan province, kicked off on Aug 23. It was participated in by teams from towns in the city.



The rural scenery of Jianyang city in Southwest China’s Sichuan province.

This contest aims to fully display the local culture of Jianyang by excavating and publicizing a group of charming towns and streets, so as to promote the vitalization of rural culture and drive the vitalization of Jianyang's rural areas, said local officials.

The event is being held both online and offline. A total of 48 videos participated in the online competition, attracting more than 300,000 viewers. The offline contest includes three parts: township endorsement, characteristic cultural performances, and talent shows.

During the township endorsement part, the first secretary from the grass-roots level and new able villagers showcased the folk customs, local specialties, and living environment of their hometown in the new era through speeches and videos, highlighting the development of the local characteristic cultural industry in their hometown.

In the characteristic cultural performance part, outstanding artistic talent selected by each town performed skits, dances, sitcoms and other cultural programs with distinctive rural characteristics, showcasing the unique characteristics of their respective towns.

In the talent show, local cultural talent discovered in each town showcased skills such as moxibustion, Shu embroidery, dough sculpture, and tai chi, showing the unique folk art and cultural heritage of their hometowns.

One first prize, two second prizes, and three third prizes will be selected from among the participants after being evaluated and scored.

Jianyang will encourage outstanding award-winning programs to participate in the charm contest in the Chengdu division, said local officials.