Continental Tires as Preferred Partner in APAC Markets for the Global Tires Program

German premium tire manufacturer Continental Tires is the Preferred Partner in APAC markets for the Mercedes-Benz Global Tires Program covering Japan , Korea, Australia , New Zealand , Republic of China (R.O.C., Taiwan ), India until August 2022 and Indonesia until August 2023 .

, Korea, , , (R.O.C., ), until and until . Continental Tires continues to work jointly with the vehicle manufacturer in the selected APAC markets to provide customers an excellent service experience by offering and making available the right homologated tailor-made Mercedes-Benz marked MO/MOE/MO1/MOS Continental tire for their vehicle.

SHANGHAI, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Continental Tires continues to be the Preferred Partner of the Global Mercedes-Benz After-Sales Tires Program in the Asia-Pacific markets. The partnership extends within the APAC region, which started September 2020 in Japan, Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Republic of China (R.O.C., Taiwan), India, and starting September 2021 in Indonesia. The partnership involves an intensive cooperation with the development of special marketing concepts and the implementation of joint sales campaigns and sell-out promotions. This cooperation is a strategic win to strengthen the footholds in the region.



Insert more information regarding local activities and achievements in the past year

The Preferred Partner Program, extended three years ago from Europe to Asia-Pacific, aims to create a closer and joint development of the tires after-sales, to facilitate in-store sales and enable knowledge sharing between Mercedes-Benz AG and tire manufacturer. Ferdinand Hoyos, Executive Vice President, BU RE Tires APAC for Continental Tires expressed, "Premium vehicle manufacturers have the highest requirements on the quality and performance of its vehicles and demands no less of their tire supplier. This applies not just to the original factory-fitted tires, but also to the subsequent tire changes needed throughout the life of the vehicle. Continental's shared commitment to premium quality and precision German engineering make us the ideal partner for this program."

The APAC region is one of Continental Tires' key growth markets, where it is expanding its footprint through investments on various fronts - in its people, production, R&D, marketing, and distribution. In 2019, it officially launched production at its plant in Rayong, Thailand, to support its planned business growth in both original equipment and replacement business for passenger and light truck tires. Keeping up with the era of digitalization and changing trends of the automotive industry, Continental strives to understand local customer demands and to provide customized solutions accordingly.

Continental Tires continues to work jointly with the vehicle manufacturer in the selected APAC markets to provide customers an excellent service experience by offering and making available the right homologated tailor-made Mercedes-Benz marked MO/MOE/MO1/MOS Continental tire for their vehicle. Continental tires and co-branded displays are visible in Mercedes-Benz retail stores across the region. Additionally, customer events take place jointly to highlight the importance of the correct MO-marked Continental tire. Continental Tires also receives access to central order and sales tools linking to Mercedes-Benz's network and a direct online platform to fulfil orders.



This partnership is a great platform for Continental Tires to further extend its presence in APAC, a focus region for achieving its strategic goals - and becoming the top three global tire company of choice. Ferdinand Hoyos adds, "As we have before, Continental dedicates its best people to support the program with tire business expertise and training. We are excited to continue this partnership and look forward to our joint success in the region."

Continental develops pioneering technologies and services for sustainable and connected mobility of people and their goods. Founded in 1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent, and affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic and transportation. In 2020, Continental generated sales of €37.7 billion and currently employs around 193,000 people in 58 countries and markets. In 2021, the company celebrates its 150th anniversary.

The Tires business area has 24 production and development locations worldwide. Continental is one of the leading tire manufacturers with more than 56,000 employees and posted sales of €11.7 billion in 2019 in this business area. Continental ranks among the technology leaders in tire production and offers a broad product range for passenger cars, commercial and special-purpose vehicles as well as two-wheelers. Through continuous investment in research and development, Continental makes a major contribution to safe, cost-effective and ecologically efficient mobility. The portfolio of the Tires business area includes services for the tire trade and fleet applications, as well as digital management systems for tires.

Press portal: www.continental-press.com

Media database: www.continental-corporation.com/en/press/media-library