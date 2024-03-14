Contract Negotiation Program For Private Schools To Lower Expenses Launched

Recession Resister, a leading nationwide financial auditing and expense management firm, has developed a new contract negotiation program for private schools that need to lower their expenses.

Recession Resister’s new savings program can help private schools across the country to cut the cost of their core bills and operational overheads like utilities, and the expense managers are now also offering their assistance with a no-save, no-pay promise.

More information is available at https://recessionresister.com/

Recession Resister knows that, like many other organizations and businesses, private schools are feeling the financial squeeze in 2024, and that many are struggling to offer competitive wages to teaching staff, to improve school facilities and to keep extra-curricular activities like sports and theater running. As such, they are pleased to be offering schools a straightforward, highly effective and no-risk way to lower their expenses.

With their new no-save, no-pay contract negotiation program for private schools, Recession Resister will take on the burden of a school’s bills and utilities, including electricity, natural gas, water, phones, internet, waste management, pest control, security, water deliveries, and more.

Given that, in 2024, energy bills alone represent on average 15% of any business or organization’s total expenditure—and in private schools, which often occupy large and/or aging campuses, this figure can run higher—these are large and influential costs.

Therefore, by offering a raft of measures including renegotiating contracts with service providers, auditing prior bills for mistakes and overcharges, implementing bill auto-switching to ensure a school always has access to the best rate on the market, and introducing physical energy efficiency initiatives like smart HVAC systems, Recession Resister is confident they can cut a school’s expenses by between 15 and 30%.

The auditors and expense managers at Recession Resister appreciate that schools rarely have a member of their administrative team available who can devote days and possibly weeks to comparing service providers, chasing down errors on bills or investigating energy efficiency measures, which is why they are confident they can save private schools both time and money.

A spokesperson for the firm said, “Our service is simple: You send us your bills, and we contact your providers and negotiate to lower your current charges. We know who to talk to and what to say to get you the absolute best deals available, which means lower prices for you. So leave your bills to us, and get on with the things that matter, like educating the next generation.”

