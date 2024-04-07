Contractor Publishes Case Study Detailing Brighton, CO Veterans Memorial Project

Veltri Steel (+1-719-250-0499) has published a case study detailing the steps it took to complete the Adams County Veterans Memorial at Riverdale Regional Park in Brighton, CO.

—

The steel fabrication company, based in Greenwood Village and serving a large area in Central Colorado, completed the memorial project in May 2023 and has published their official report on the durability and general reception to the installation.

For more information, visit https://www.veltristeel.com/

The project, a 1/14th scale replica of the USS Colorado, is located at Riverdale Regional Park in Brighton and stands as a tribute to the area’s service members. The construction consists of 175 tons of steel, assembled on site and partially submerged in the park’s water features, appearing just as the full-scale boat would when in harbor.

This installation tested the limits of the company’s project management skills and saw them using the full range of their capabilities in the assembly of curved, structural, architectural, and ornamental steel components. The inclusion of stainless and galvanized components as well as the challenges inherent in waterproofing a project of this scale added an extra layer of difficulty.

Despite the complexity of the project, the team was able to utilize advanced fabrication and welding techniques to precision forge and assemble each component of the project. In all, the project required the sourcing of material from 4 states and a large-scale collaboration between contractors and designers in the interest of creating a monument that will stand for generations to come.

Speaking on the project and its challenges, a spokesperson stated, “This was a very complex structural and ornamental steel construction including slip-critical connections, between curved steel & H-beams, channel beams, and stainless steel. It is an actual sculpture, and it had to be watertight, too.”

While this most recent project is primarily ornamental in nature, Veltri Steel offers a full range of commercial construction services throughout the Boulder area as well. It is capable of fabricating structural and architectural steel assemblages and providing general contracting and project management services.

Veltri Steel adheres to a strict “customer first” philosophy, a management strategy that places an emphasis on safety, flexibility, and environmental sustainability. It is open to collaborating with developers and project managers throughout the central Colorado area.

Interested parties can visit https://www.veltristeel.com/ or call +1-719-250-0499 to speak to a representative.

