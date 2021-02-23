Control Risks Becomes RelativityOne Gold Partner, Expands Offering to Germany, Brazil

New York, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Control Risks, the specialist risk consultancy, today announced that it has become a RelativityOne Gold Partner for providing exceptional service experience to its RelativityOne end users. Control Risks also is expanding its RelativityOne footprint to Germany and Brazil, deepening its global reach and capabilities.

Control Risks uses RelativityOne in support of complex engagements for clients exposed to regulatory investigations; internal investigations and disputes; litigation and enforcement actions; and increasingly in data analytics-driven engagements for clients who are moving towards the next stages of compliance maturity. RelativityOne’s scalability and flexibility allows Control Risks to handle any case, no matter the size, and offers a more consistent experience to customers throughout the globe.

While the firm has long provided forensics and eDiscovery services in Germany and Brazil, the addition of RelativityOne will allow Control Risks to better support clients in disputes and investigations in the cloud. The expansion bolsters Control Risks’ strategy to support complex regulatory and litigation needs of a global client base, who are increasingly focused on securing business information, driving significant scale, and deploying analytics when interrogating their data.

Control Risks has consistently acted as a strategic partner to Relativity. The firm participated in the Advance Access Program for Relativity’s Aero UI, working with a select group of clients on the new interface and providing feedback to Relativity prior to Aero UI’s launch in September 2020. As a Silver Partner, the firm participated frequently as a speaker and in keynote addresses at Relativity Fest conferences, the Relativity Blog, and the Stellar Women in eDiscovery initiatives. Control Risks holds 40 Relativity certifications and has also joined Relativity’s new Services Partner program, offering solutions and services to clients who subscribe to RelativityOne directly through Relativity.

“We are delighted to be recognized as a Gold Partner by Relativity,” said Al Park, Global Technology Consulting Leader at Control Risks. “It is particularly significant that our elevation to Gold status comes at the same time that we are expanding our RelativityOne services to Germany and Brazil, two critical markets for many of our clients. We look forward to expanding our Relativity partnership further through the development of custom applications, growing our team of certified experts, and providing the best expertise, user experience and support to clients across the globe.”

The RelativityOne Gold Level is part of the Relativity Partner Program and recognizes organizations that have reached a high bar for experience, customer satisfaction, and staff training and certifications. Their ability to make clients successful with RelativityOne is demonstrated and impressive.

“We are thrilled that Control Risks, a strategic partner in our community for nearly eight years, is now a RelativityOne Gold Partner. They have been extremely committed to expanding their presence in the cloud and their new instances in Brazil and Germany demonstrate their determination and dedication,” said James Zinn, Director, Commercial Partnerships at Relativity. “As an innovator in the global eDiscovery industry with their custom applications built on the Relativity platform, I look forward to seeing what Control Risks’ team of experts does next with their growing global customer base in the cloud.”

About Control Risks

Control Risks is a specialist global risk consultancy that helps to create secure, compliant and resilient organizations in an age of ever-changing risk. Working across disciplines, technologies and geographies, everything we do is based on our belief that taking risks is essential to our clients’ success. We provide our clients with the insight to focus resources and ensure they are prepared to resolve the issues and crises that occur in any ambitious global organization. We go beyond problem-solving and provide the insights and intelligence needed to realize opportunities and grow. Control Risks provides RelativityOne in the United States, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Germany, and Brazil. Learn more at controlrisks.com.

About Relativity

Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS platform RelativityOne manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. The AI-powered communication surveillance platform, Relativity Trace proactively detects regulatory misconduct like insider trading, collusion, and other non-compliant behavior. Relativity has more than 300,000 enabled users in 48+ countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 199 of the Am Law 200. Relativity has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for 10 consecutive years. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.

