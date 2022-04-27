Control Risks Taps Reveal-Brainspace to Bolster its Suite of Analytics, AI and Machine Learning Capabilities

London, Chicago, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Control Risks, the specialist risk consultancy, today announced it is expanding its technology offering with Reveal, the global provider of the leading AI-powered eDiscovery and investigations platform. Reveal uses adaptive AI, behavioral analysis, and pre-trained AI model libraries to help uncover connections and patterns buried in large volumes of unstructured data.

“Corporate legal and compliance teams, and their outside counsel, are looking to technology to better understand data, reduce risks and costs, and extract key insights faster across an ever-increasing volume and variety of data. We look forward to leveraging Reveal’s data visualization, AI and machine learning functionality to drive innovation with our clients,” said Brad Kolacinski, Partner, Control Risks.

Control Risks will leverage the platform globally to unlock intelligence that will help clients mitigate risks across a range of areas including litigation, investigations, compliance, ethics, fraud, human resources, privacy and security.

“We work with clients and their counsel on large, complex, cross-border forensics and investigations engagements. It is no secret that AI, ML and analytics are now required tools in matters where we need to sift through enormous quantities of data and deliver insights to clients efficiently,” says Torsten Duwenhorst, Partner, Control Risks. “Offering the full range of Reveal’s capabilities globally will benefit our clients enormously.”

“As we continue to expand the depth and breadth of Reveal’s marketplace offerings, we are excited to partner with Control Risks, a demonstrated leader in security, compliance and organizational resilience – offerings that are more critical now than ever,” said Wendell Jisa, Reveal’s CEO. “By taking full advantage of Reveal’s powerful platform, Control Risks now has access to the industry’s leading SaaS-based, AI-powered technology stack, helping them and their clients solve their most complex problems with greater intelligence.”

For more information about Reveal-Brainspace and its AI platform for legal, enterprise and government organizations, visit www.revealdata.com.

###

About Control Risks

Control Risks is a specialist global risk consultancy that helps to create secure, compliant and resilient organizations in an age of ever-changing risk. Working across disciplines, technologies and geographies, everything we do is based on our belief that taking risks is essential to our clients’ success. We provide our clients with the insight to focus resources and ensure they are prepared to resolve the issues and crises that occur in any ambitious global organization. We go beyond problem-solving and provide the insights and intelligence needed to realize opportunities and grow. Control Risks will initially provide Reveal-Brainspace in the US, Europe and Asia Pacific. Visit us online at www.controlrisks.com.

About Reveal

Reveal, with Brainspace technology, is a global provider of the leading AI-powered eDiscovery platform. Fueled by powerful AI technology and backed by the most experienced team of data scientists in the industry, Reveal’s cloud-based software offers a full suite of eDiscovery solutions all on one seamless platform. Users of Reveal include law firms, Fortune 500 corporations, legal service providers, government agencies and financial institutions in more than 40 countries across five continents. Featuring deployment options in the cloud or on-premise, an intuitive user design and multilingual user interfaces, Reveal is modernizing the practice of law, saving users time and money and offering them a competitive advantage. For more information, visit http://www.revealdata.com.

