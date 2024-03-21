Controversial Private Eye Ian Withers Unveils Riveting Memoir "Dangerous Escapades" Chronicling A Life Of International Intrigue

—

International PI Ian Withers releases his gripping memoir "Dangerous Escapades," offering readers an intimate glimpse into 60+ years of heart-stopping adventures and daring missions in worldwide investigations. Withers' raw and unfiltered narrative showcases his relentless pursuit of truth and justice, earning praise from readers and critics alike for its storytelling and candid portrayal of a life lived on the edge.



Ian Withers, a controversial private eye who spied on terror suspects across the globe, releases his gripping memoir titled "Dangerous Escapades: Memoir of a Controversial Private Detective." Withers' book is a raw and unfiltered narrative of his six-decade-long career, filled with dangerous missions, heart-stopping adventures, and unwavering determination.

Withers, a US licensed PI, traversed the globe for over sixty years, navigating through the murky waters of espionage, intelligence gathering, and covert operations. His experiences spanned from rescuing abducted children to gathering crucial intelligence for various governments and organizations, often risking life and limb in the pursuit of justice.

"Dangerous Escapades" delves deep into Withers' extraordinary life as a private detective, showcasing his relentless pursuit of truth and justice. From outwitting terrorists to uncovering political scandals, Withers' story offers readers a rare glimpse into the shadowy world of international intrigue.

A founding member of the World Association of Professional Investigators (WAPI), Withers' expertise in the field is unparalleled. Throughout his career, he has represented both the United Kingdom and Irish private investigation sectors in negotiations with governments, highlighting his commitment to professionalism and integrity.

Withers handled high-profile, politically sensitive cases in the 1960s and 1970s and successfully executed assignments for prominent corporate clients and several foreign governments across the globe. He wrote his first book, "Private Eye, Secret Spy," on the many exceptional and exciting cases he worked on during his almost 60 years as a prominent international investigator and intelligence provider.

In 1979, he was commissioned by the Seychelles Republic's government to consult on and establish a profit-driven intelligence agency. This role led him to serve as the National Security Advisor to President France Albert Rene. Through his contributions, he supplied crucial intelligence to Seychelles officials, effectively halting attempted mercenary incursions aimed at destabilizing the government.

In this new book, "Dangerous Escapades," Withers offers readers a rare glimpse into the life of a modern-day adventurer, a master of disguise, and a fearless seeker of justice. Withers' memoir is a testament to the power of resilience, determination, and the enduring quest for truth in a world shrouded in secrecy.

Readers across the globe praised the renowned private eye's memoir for its gripping narrative and candid portrayal of his experiences. Gary Murray, author of "Enemies of the State," describes it as "gripping, illuminating, and unflinching," while others laud Withers for his bravery and honesty.

One reader remarked, "A brilliant array of adventures around the world told in a very engaging way by Ian Withers, the Author. What a life to lead in those days of private investigation. In several of the chapters lies a great Hollywood film just waiting to be made. A great read."

Another reader expressed, "I do love reading biographies or true stories as they have a more real edge to them. But in a lot of biographies, people don't have that great an adventure to tell as they are famous, but actually, their story is pretty run-of-the-mill. Ian Withers' story is a total roller coaster ride where one chapter could be a book by itself, but Ian is onto the next adventure (his day-to-day job) and then the next as his pretty full-on life carries onwards."

"Dangerous Escapades: Memoir of a Controversial Private Detective" is available for purchase at leading digital bookstores, including Amazon UK.

About Ian Withers:

Ian Withers is a renowned international PI with over six decades of experience in the field. A founding member of the World Association of Professional Investigators (WAPI), Withers has dedicated his life to unraveling mysteries, solving crimes, and upholding justice across the globe. "Dangerous Escapades" is his captivating memoir, offering readers an intimate look into his extraordinary life and career.



