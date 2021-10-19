ConveGenius AI, India's Leading EdTech Startup Raises $5M USD (Pre Series A) for Mass Market Direct-to-Consumer Expansion to Serve 100M Households

LONDON, SAN FRANCISCO, and SINGAPORE, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ConveGenius has raised $5M USD in Venture Capital funding to grow its conversational AI platform in India and South-East Asian markets.

The company first launched its conversational AI platform in 2020 with a focus on providing a tailor-fit EdTech solution that offers an adaptive Whatsapp-based learning system for K-12 students from lower tier cities, who has been deeply affected by school closures amidst the COVID pandemic. Within a year of launch, Its EdTech solution has blitzscaled to 14 million monthly active users with 35 million daily conversations, catering to 10 different languages and continues to grow at a rapid pace.

With this round of funding, Convegenius.AI aims to expand its products on Whatsapp ecosystem and other Conversational AI based channels beyond EdTech, to service more customers across different verticals and allow developers to launch their solutions on the platform. ConveGenius AI will also continue to strengthen its AI / ML capabilities and is currently in advanced talks with multiple businesses to deliver sector-focused solutions to over 500 million users currently active on different chat platforms.

This funding round was led by new investors, BAce Capital, Heritas Capital and 3Lines Venture Capital as well as existing investor, Michael and Susan Dell Foundation.

Quotes by Stakeholders: