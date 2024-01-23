Conveyancing Process For Buying & Selling Home: 2024 Soliciting Guide Released

AVRillo Conveyancing (0208 370 3877) has released a 2024 guide explaining what conveyancing is and how the legal process of buying or selling property works.

Homeowners can now find a detailed explanation of what legal services they get when they hire a conveyancing solicitor. It also goes into some of the relevant laws that people encounter when buying a home in the UK.

Mortgage rates are predicted to drop in 2024, as reported in a recent The Guardian article, and could result in more people wanting to buy their first home or upgrade. By providing a comprehensive guide, AVRillo Conveyancing aims to help readers avoid common pitfalls and understand how a conveyancer can contribute to making a good investment.

AVRillo Conveyancing describes conveyancing as "the legal process of transferring the ownership of a property from one party to another." A conveyancer is specialised in property law and offers legal and administrative services, like property searches, document preparations, and financial transactions. They also give their clients professional guidance and represent them in liaisons with all involved parties.

The guide explains how conveyancers ensure compliance with The Law of Property Act 1925 and The Land Registration Act 2002. Some of the main features of these acts are governing mortgages and charging over land, consistent legal framework regarding property documentation, as well as land registration rules to improve efficiency and accuracy.

Readers can also gain insight into terms like Stamp Duty Land Tax (SDLT), completion statement, freehold, and leasehold. Additionally, the guide contains a description of every party's role, providing a deeper understanding of what's expected of both buyers and sellers.

AVRillo Conveyancing was founded by the Piccirillo brothers, Angelo and Tony, 25 years ago. The headquarters are based in London, where they finalise most transfers, but they extend their services across all of the UK. The company has a 98% success rate, compared to the national average of 60%, and also cuts down the processing time by more than half.

"Conveyancing is a crucial process in the buying and selling of a property," said a spokesperson for the company. "It provides legal protection for both the buyer and the seller, ensures that the transfer of ownership is transparent and lawful, and provides clarity on property ownership."

