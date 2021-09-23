This summer, coocaa TV is bringing its latest variety of quality products at affordable prices to Vietnamese users for a new experience in Smart Home living!

HANOI, Vietnam, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Established in 2006, coocaa has grown to become one of the largest smart TV brands in the world, bringing the latest in home-living to the world. With 9 production facilities and 6 R&D systems worldwide, coocaa is recognised in over 40 countries, and is now proudly the official partner for the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020!

In light of coocaa's partnership with AFF Suzuki Cup 2020, the #coocaaTVtiepluaAFF challenge was launched on Tiktok on September 7th, receiving raving interest from over 100 celebrities, joining the challenge on Tiktok ahead of the tournament. With tens of millions of users following the many influencers who have helped spread the challenge, coocaa has seen roughly 200 million impressions, with over 50,000 challenge participants, and more than 10 million interactions!



Coocaa is bringing the heat to Vietnam this summer!

Coocaa has now hit the #1 Best-selling TV brand on Lazada while coming 2nd on Shopee, thanks the best-seller S6G Pro Max, which boasts state-of-the-art technology in voice-activated entertainment TV.

Now, both the colour-vibrant Android 11-powered S7G TV, as well as the S3U TV which highlight the coolita OS, bringing the power of YouTube 2021, CC Plus, CC Cast, Swaiot Home, eye protection mode to your home!

Mr. Thinh Pham, Head of TV & Video at Lazada shared: "Thanks to the well-prepared product launch plan, Coocaa TV has been highly appreciated by Vietnamese consumers for its design and product experience. Products. As a strategic partner of Lazada, Coocaa TV hopes to spread its products to more Vietnamese families and young generations to create conditions for consumers to have a rich source of entertainment."

COOCAA TV – AFF SUZUKI CUP 2020 Official Partner

Immerse yourself in a magical Smart TV experience!

About coocaa

coocaa is a registered trademark of the market-leading TV manufacturer. Since 2006, coocaa brings fun to the home - with TVs that inspire around the world. In doing so, coocaa not only promotes the innovation and development of advanced technologies, but also strives for product quality that will bring a smile to customers' faces.