coocaa celebrates Lazada's 10th birthday

JAKARTA, Indonesia and MANILA, Philippines, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- March 27, 2022 is Lazada's 10thbirthday, and the 4th year of cooperation between coocaa and Lazada. Over the past 4 years, coocaa created many new records on Lazada. Lazada has provided the opportunity for coocaa to enhance the relationship between the brand and consumers. On this special day, coocaa launched the eye care TV - exclusive product 40S3U TV to give back to consumers

Core Functions of the Star Product S6G Pro Max

The TV is suitable for all people. From sports fans who must see every game or drama fans who must see every program, users can enjoy their passion on this TV.

Flicker-Free

By controlling the current output to adjust the screen, the screen brightness will change smoothly, without any flickering. This helps to prevent any backlight flashing.

With hands free voice control, users can set aside their remote and simply use their voice to search and access entertainment, get answers, control the TV, smart home devices, and streamline their day.

BEAUTIFUL DESIGNED TO SHINE

Adopt the latest industrial design of OD18. Ultra slim boundless, screen-to-body ratio up to 98.6%.

CHAMELEON EXTREM 2.0

Built-in professional image quality processing engine, every frame is a wonderful scene.

On March 27, 2022, Lazada's 10thbirthday provides the opportunity for both coocaa and Lazada to introduce discounts and gifts for consumers.

coocaa discount opportunities:

First 1 consumer to buy 40S7G Pro Max getting coocaa Philips air purifier

First 20 consumers to buy 65S6G Pro getting Philips blender

Consumers bought TV(>50inch) getting wall bracket (limited offer)

Discount up to 50% for different products

coocaa launched the activity #FindTheEye to call people to find the most beautiful eyes in their daily life and to protect their eyes. Get more details here: https://www.facebook.com/coocaaindonesia

