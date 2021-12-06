coocaa kicks off Double 12 Campaign in Vietnam with AFF Suzuki 2020

HANOI, Vietnam, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After many delays due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the AFF Cup 2020 – one of the most important tournaments of the year in Southeast Asian football – officially kicked off this Dec. 5, 2021.



Once again, football fans across Vietnam unite to back the National Team at the AFF Suzuki 2020. As the official smart TV for the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020, coocaa TV is launching a range of activities, notably an invite to fans to watch the AFF CUP 2020 with a special performance from Quan A.P at CoolBar cafe, as well as the "Hiệp sĩ coocaa - đưa nhà vô địch trở về" motorcycle parade on the streets of Ho Chi Minh City. coocaa has also worked with the national team in the now viral "Việt Nam - Đường đến vinh" video.

All of coocaa's community activities have received great attention from many KOLs, including KHƯƠNG DỪA CHANNEL and Tuấn Tiền Tỉ, earning coocaa its "first smart TV for the young generation" title.

Boosting national spirit, coocaa has partnered with the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 in the "Guess the champion, coocaa TV 100% Refund" campaign in Vietnam. Starting today, coocaa customers stand a chance to be given a 100% refund on TV purchases, and winners will be revealed on Jan. 1, 2022 after the finale of AFF Suzuki Cup.

Vietnamese customers can now experience the power of coocaa's AFF Championship Series products: S6G Pro Max and S6G Pro Silver Smart TVs. Both are equipped with cinematic 4K HD screens and voice control function in Vietnamese (50''/55''/65'' purchasers at Lazada and Shopee qualify for coocaa's Double 12 Refund campaign).

About coocaa

coocaa is a leading provider of smart TV's, system R&D and content operating systems. Founded in 2006, coocaa has established operations across Europe, India and Southeast Asia. With a mission to promote intelligent lifestyles through its innovation, coocaa is committed to developing smart and trendy products that feature sleek and fun designs to meet the needs of the younger generation.

COOCAA TV – AFF SUZUKI CUP 2020 Official Smart TV

