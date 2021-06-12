coocaa TV Announces: Juventus stars score 100% cashback for TV

All-new exclusive deals to celebrate the partnership with coocaa TV fans, including the chance to win full cash back on TV orders during the European Cup

coocaa teams up with Juventus to support its global expansion plan to bring its leading immersive entertainment experiences to more consumers worldwide

HANOI, Vietnam, June 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- coocaa, a rising start in Vietnam TV market, previously just announced its collaboration with "AFF Suzuki Cup", is now upping their games by joining forces with Juventus F.C., the world-leading Italian Serie A football club. In line with the theme of "Partner Together, Lead the Future", coocaa and Juventus will roll out multiple activities to celebrate their upcoming football matches with global fans.

Leo Tang, Chief Brand Officer of coocaa TV, said: "coocaa believes in the importance of togetherness and we have been championing that through delivering top-quality TV experiences. We are excited to support Juventus right now, as football recovers from the pandemic. This partnership also represents a major milestone for coocaa in our global business expansion plans."



COOCAA x Juventus

Partner Together to Explore Possibilities and Lead the Future

The perfect collaboration stems from the all-round fit between the two brands. As leading players in their respective fields – coocaa, with the brand spirit of "Play in my style", and Juventus, with the faith of "Perseverance Forever, Ambition Wherever", they are both founded in the commitment to break the boundaries, achieve greatness, and lead the future.

coocaa is Juventus' official partner in the TV and related smart home products for TV category, recognizing coocaa's continuous contributions in leading technology innovation in the industry.

Federico Palomba, Managing Director of Juventus APAC, said: "We are thrilled to welcome coocaa as a Juventus Official Partner. Together with coocaa, we cannot wait to bring more of the action to fans across the globe and create meaningful experiences that will enable fans to feel and share the excitement with us."

Join with coocaa and Juventus F.C. win full cash back on coocaa TV orders for every Juventus score. In addition, there are "watch football on big screen to win vouchers" and "Join Livestream to win lucky draws" activities, please pay attention.For information on how to participate, follow coocaa on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/coocaa2006/