coocaa TV x AFF Suzuki Cup 2020: A Time for Fans, A Moment for Asia

The AFF Suzuki Southeast Asia Football Cup 2020 is officially underway, and millions of Southeast Asian fans are bringing all the energy to this eventful tournament. As an official partner of the memorable event, coocaa TV is proud to be contributing a number of very exciting events for all the fans across SEA.

MANILA, Philippines, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of the AFF Suzuki Southeast Asia Football Cup 2020, coocaa has launched a series of brand activities for football fans, including the viral "Guess the champion for coocaa TV Refunds" event in early December, surprising supporters with 100% refunds on their coocaa TV orders. Amongst others, coocaa proudly hosted fans who were ecstatic to enjoy a performance by The Heros 2021 singer, Quan AP, at the renowned Cool Bar. coocaa's influence on the youth has heated up in a number of original activities including the memorable "coocaa Knight - bring back the champion" event.



coocaa TV x AFF Suzuki Cup 2020

Coocaa Double Eleven and Double Twelve sales results bring a positive outlook on brand future.

With performance results just in from the 4th quarter's activities including the highly-anticipated Double Eleven to Double Twelve shopping festivals, coocaa has achieved excellent results on every level. Boasting an overall year-on-year increase of over 100%, coocaa is now a top home appliances brands on mainstream e-commerce platforms including as Lazada and Shopee.

Today, with the start of the AFF Southeast Asia Football Championship well underway, coocaa TV is even more active. Because of the growing support and love for the brand, coocaa is now seeing results as both Indonesian and Vietnamese markets outperform expectations, with Indonesia growing at an impressive 230% YoY, while Vietnam has shown a strong 288% YoY growth based on recent sales charts.

About coocaa

coocaa is a leading provider of smart TVs, system R&D, and content operating systems, in aims to help customers around the world "Explore, Discover, Create". Founded in 2006, coocaa has established operations across Europe, India and Southeast Asia. With its innovative technology, coocaa is committed to developing smart and trendy products that feature sleek and fun designs to meet the needs of the younger generation.

COOCAA TV – AFF SUZUKI CUP 2020 Official Smart TV

