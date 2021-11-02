coocaa's Diwali Promotion on Flipkart keeps growing enormous popularity as it approaches the end

NEW DELHI, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of coocaa's Diwali promotion on Flipkart since September 29th, coocaa TV is selling strong, with some of its larger-sized TVs already sold out in just 3 days when the promotion began. In response, coocaa has introduced champion products to India: coocaa S6G Pro and coocaa S3u Pro Smart TV, both with competitive prices on Flipkart now.

With both coocaa's entertaining Q&A sessions and #coocaacoolcar campaigns launched successfully, some of coocaa's videos are going viral, while both coocaa's official social media pages and challenges are receiving countless interaction from Key Opinion Leader nationwide.

In particular, the #coocaacoolcar campaign has won extraordinary interest. Every customer who purchases coocaa TV is automatically eligible for a prize-draw for a brand-new car before the Diwali promotion ends on November 4th. The prize winner will be revealed on the LIVE announcement ceremony scheduled on November 20th on multiple platforms, including Facebook (@coocaa), Instagram(@coocaa_india) and Flipkart, where more prize-draws will be held.



WIN a Car This Diwali with coocaa’s Massive Festive Celebration

An innovative Internet TV brand, coocaa is well-recognised as 2013's Guinness World Record holder for the largest Smart TV sales acquired in a single day, and ranking 2nd for the biggest sales volume in 2020 in the world.

Today, boasting two coocaa factories in Hyderabad, India, and over 3 million units of home appliances manufactured annually, coocaa sees an astounding rise in fame and popularity within the country.

This year's Diwali promotion highlights brilliant big-screen viewing (available in 43", 50" and 55") with the S6G Pro, featuring One-click Google Assistant, low lag and even lower latency, as well as the S3U PRO Smart TV's screen-sharing experience backed by intelligent noise reduction technology and Dolby Audio sound effects – most welcomed by the modern generation.

About coocaa

coocaa is a leading provider of smart TV's, system R&D and content operating systems, striving to help its customers around the world "Explore, Discover, Create". Founded in 2006, coocaa has established operations across Europe, India and Southeast Asia. With a mission to promote intelligent lifestyles through its innovative technology, coocaa is committed to developing smart and trendy products that feature sleek and fun designs to meet the needs of the younger generation. For more information, please visit: https://www.coocaatv.in/