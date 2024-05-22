Cooler Nights Ahead: Chilipad Bed Cooling Systems Are a Must-Have This Summer

Introducing Chilipad: Sleep at the optimal temperature this Summer with their innovative bed cooling system

As the temperatures begin to rise and the sweltering heat of summer quickly approaches, it's important to find ways to stay cool and comfortable. Especially when it comes to getting a good night's sleep. While turning on the air conditioning may seem like the obvious solution since the AC can cool a living space, it doesn’t always guarantee a cool, comfortable sleep. That’s why there is another option that could provide even more relief for those hot summer nights – a bed cooling system.

A bed cooling system works to help regulate the bed temperature while sleeping, helping to keep sleepers cool and comfortable throughout the night. By maintaining a cooler temperature in bed, sleepers can avoid the discomfort of sweating and overheating, allowing them to get a restful night's sleep even on the hottest of nights. By keeping cool throughout the night, they are more likely to fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer, leading to better overall sleep quality.

This is where a bed cooling system such as the Chilipad comes into play. Chilipad bed cooling systems offer a smarter way to reduce the heat in bed, especially during sweltering summer nights, providing a cooler and more refreshing sleep.

In a recent Gallup poll, a majority of U.S. adults (57%) report occasionally feeling too hot while sleeping, which is more than those who report being too cold (37%). [1]

The Problem with Air Conditioning Alone

Air conditioning can certainly provide some relief on a hot day, but it's not without its limitations. It may not cool the space evenly, can result in high electricity bills, and can circulate dust and allergens, potentially aggravating respiratory issues.

More importantly, traditional air conditioning fails to address the body heat that builds up in bed throughout the night, which is the real challenge in staying cool while sleeping. This can leave sleepers feeling uncomfortably warm lying in bed despite the cooler ambient temperature in the bedroom.

How Bed Cooling Systems Make a Difference

Unlike fans that circulate the room's air or air conditioning systems that only reduce the room's ambient temperature, a bed cooling system helps regulate the bed’s surface temperature. This targeted approach guarantees the ability to stay comfortably cool throughout the night, directly addressing the heat that builds up around the sleeper’s body. After all, the human body is 98 degrees surrounded by covers and is lying down in one location for a duration of 8 hours. Without a bed cooling system, the bed covers will insulate the sleeper’s body heat and cause the temperature surrounding the body to increase; making it harder for them to sleep.

Systems like Sleepme’s Chilipad Dock Pro and Chilipad Cube operate on a simple yet effective principle: they regulate the temperature of the bed surface directly (as low as 55ºF) by circulating chilled water from the control unit through the Chilipad topper while sleeping. By controlling the sleeping environment right where it matters most, these systems offer a personalized solution that air conditioning alone can’t match. Chilipads help sleeper’s fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, thus enhancing their overall sleep quality - such as an increase in Deep and REM sleep. .

It’s Not a Mattress

When choosing a bed cooling system, consider factors such as the size of the bed, the level of temperature control, and any particular sleep conditions individuals may have. Some systems, such as the Chilipad Dock Pro and Cube, come with dual-zone temperature controls, which make them perfect for couples who have different sleeping temperature preferences.

Bed Cooling Systems like the Chilipad Dock Pro and Chilipad Cube are not traditional mattresses but are advanced bed cooling systems that include a mattress topper that goes on top of the existing mattress. These systems are compatible with any size bed, including adjustable beds, and offer dual-zone temperature controls—ideal for couples with differing temperature preferences.

Other Benefits

Furthermore, a bed cooling system can also have long-term health benefits. Studies have shown that sleeping in a cooler environment can help lower the core body temperature, which can improve overall sleep quality and provide a range of health benefits, including reduced risk of heart disease and improved immune function.

In addition to improving sleep quality, a bed cooling system can also help alleviate common sleep problems such as night sweats and hot flashes. By maintaining a cool and comfortable temperature, these systems can help reduce the frequency and severity of these issues, allowing sleepers to wake up feeling refreshed and ready to tackle the day ahead.

Conclusion

So, as the temperatures continue to rise this summer, consider investing in a Chilipad bed cooling system to beat the heat and stay cool and comfortable throughout the night. Not only will everyone enjoy a better night's sleep, but also reap the health benefits that come with sleeping cool.

About Chilipad

Chilipad’s parent brand is Sleepme, and its mission is to elevate the quality of human life through cool sleep. They believe sleeping at the optimal temperature helps people reach their highest potential physically and mentally. To learn more, visit sleep.me

