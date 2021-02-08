Cooperation Agreement with Terumo Blood And Cell Technologies to Promote and Sell Osteopore Products

Highlights:

WEST PERTH, Australia, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Osteopore Limited (ASX: OSX) ("Osteopore" or the "Company"), a revenue-generating medical technology company that has commercialised a range of patented 3D printed bioresorbable products, is pleased to announce a Cooperation Agreement with Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies whereby both companies will collaborate to promote and sell their respective regenerative products throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

Under the agreement, both groups will aim to establish commercial channels for the co-promotion of Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies' Autologous Biologics ("TAB") technology and Osteopore's scaffolds. The TAB technology is used to concentrate the patient's bone marrow and the concentrated autologous biologic can be mixed into Osteopore scaffolds during the implantation. The targeted applications include Neurosurgery, Orthopaedics and Reconstructive surgeries.

The companies' technologies are complementary; Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies has unique equipment that can extract a patient's bone marrow in a concentrated manner resulting in the potential to enhance bone regeneration. Osteopore's scaffolds provide a biomimetic structure to guide bone tissue formation.

The agreement will expose Osteopore products to Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies' extensive network of blood centres, hospitals, therapeutic clinics, researchers, and private medical practices in Asia-Pacific. Both companies will also evaluate opportunities for post-market and investigator-initiated studies, using TAB and Osteopore products in selected countries to generate data to provide further support for future commercial activities.

Initially, the respective sales teams will undergo education for both products and develop a commercial strategy to offer regenerative cellular biologic concentration systems and scaffolds to meet surgeon and patient needs. The two companies also plan to co-sponsor several key events and workshops to promote the collaboration and their respective products.

Headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado, U.S.A., Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies is a global leader in blood component, therapeutic apheresis, and cellular technologies. Its parent company, Terumo Corporation, was founded in 1921 and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange with annual revenues exceeding 600 billion Yen (A$8.0 billion).

This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of Osteopore.

About Osteopore Limited

Osteopore Ltd is an Australian and Singapore based medical technology company commercialising a range of bespoke products specifically engineered to facilitate bone healing across multiple therapeutic areas. Osteopore's patented technology fabricates specific micro-structured scaffolds for bone regeneration through 3D printing and bioresorbable material.

Osteopore's patent-protected scaffolds are made from proprietary polymer formulations, that naturally dissolve over time to leave only natural, healthy bone tissue, significantly reducing post-surgery complications commonly associated with permanent bone implants.

About Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies

Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies is a medical device company. Our products, software and services enable customers to collect and prepare blood and cells to help treat challenging diseases and conditions. Our employees around the world believe in the potential of blood and cells to do even more for patients than they do today. TERUMOBCT.COM