Coordinating 'Three Center' Development Dalian Goes Global from Northeast Asia

DALIAN, China, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from CRI Online:

In the first nine months of 2022, the Dalian section of China Railway Express has operated well even in the face of difficulties. According to statistics released by Dalian JIYI Logistics Co., Ltd., the platform operator, China Railway Express shipment volumes for the first nine months of 2022 reached 11,000 TEUs, a year-on-year increase of 51 percent. The prosperity of China Railway Express reflects the coordinated development of the pilot areas for structural optimization and economic and social development and the growth of the Dalian Northeast Asia International Shipping Center, the Dalian International Logistics Center, and regional financial centers in the past decade.



China Railway Express starts from Dayaowan port in Dalian

In the past ten years, Dalian has striven to optimize and combine the key components of development and continuously improve modern shipping and logistics capacities. A new pattern of high-quality development has been formed with the growth of the Dalian Northeast Asia International Shipping Center and the International Logistics Center.

The Dalian Northeast Asia International Shipping Center expanded to cover more regions. An inland transport network for container collecting and distributing, based on inland ports, terminal stations, and stations cooperating with the shipping center was established. The container throughput of sea-rail intermodal transport in Dalian has been at the top of the list for over ten years. Domestic and international cargo depots of airports in Dalian cover an area of 113,000 sqm and the air transport network formed by the cargo depots can provide services for China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and countries in Southeast Asia.

Thanks to years of effort, Dalian has become an important financial center in Northeast China, and it now strives to be a vital international financial center for Northeast Asia.The Dalian regional financial center, with the futures industry as a leading force, has played an increasingly important role. The Dalian Commodity Exchange has entered a high-quality development stage as future goods and prompt goods are combined in the operation, trading on an exchange and trading over the counter are coordinated and domestic and international markets are connected.