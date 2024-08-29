Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners delivers first power from Buffalo Plains - Canada’s largest onshore wind project

CALGARY, Alberta and NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), on behalf of its Copenhagen Infrastructure IV (CI IV) fund, today announced that power from the Buffalo Plains was delivered to the Alberta grid for the first time.

The first turbine on Buffalo Plains was installed in April 2024 and more than a third of the wind turbines are currently installed. Completion of the remaining installation work is expected in the fourth quarter of 2024 followed by full grid connection. Once fully operational, Buffalo Plains will consist of 83 turbines with a total capacity of 495MW, providing clean energy to approximately 240,000 households in Alberta, Canada. The project is being delivered in collaboration with Siemens Gamesa and Borea Construction.

“We are very pleased to have reached this important project milestone on Buffalo Plains” said Tim Evans, Partner and Head of North America at CIP. “The successful delivery of first power demonstrates CIP’s unique ability to execute on large and complex infrastructure projects that will provide local jobs and clean, renewable wind energy for many years to come.”

Buffalo Plains is an important part of the 29 GW+ portfolio of renewable generating assets – including onshore wind, offshore wind, solar PV, battery storage, pumped storage hydro, and transmission – that CIP has in development, construction or operation across North America. In Canada, CIP currently has the country’s largest solar projects and wind projects (by MW) under development.

About Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners

Founded in 2012, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners P/S (CIP) today is the world’s largest dedicated fund manager within greenfield renewable energy investments. The funds managed by CIP focus on investments in onshore and offshore wind, solar PV, biomass and energy-from-waste, transmission and distribution, storage, advanced bioenergy, and Power-to-X.

CIP manages 12 funds and has to date raised approximately EUR 28 billion from more than 160 international institutional investors. CIP has approximately 500 employees and 12 offices around the world. For more information, visit www.cip.com

