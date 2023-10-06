Copy Chief’s Rob Tillman Announces Innovation Award Win & New Business Direction

Rob Tillman of Copy Chief has announced that he has been recognized as one of the “Top 20 Entrepreneurs of 2023” by Tech Times.

Rob Tillman, the driving force behind Copy Chief, has been spotlighted in Tech Times’ “Top 20 Entrepreneurs of 2023”. Copy Chief believes the accolades their Founder and CEO has gained underscore his unwavering commitment to innovation and his belief in the transformative power of human-centric technology. Following this award win, Rob Tillman is also using the opportunity to announce new changes that are taking place at Copy Chief that he believes will allow the copywriting and marketing firm to continue perfecting the blend of human warmth and AI efficiency that is now critical in the copywriting industry.

More information is available at https://robtillman.com

While many have recently predicted the decline of the copywriting industry due to the rise of AI, Tillman remains optimistic. He is convinced that AI-enhanced copywriters will not only outshine their traditional counterparts, but will also eclipse AI-only solutions. This conviction is rooted in his belief in the irreplaceable value of human connection, which, when synergized with AI efficiency, produces unmatched results.

It is this optimism that he feels secured his recent award win as one of the “Top 20 Entrepreneurs of 2023” and it is the core ideology that is driving his latest work as the head of Copy Chief.

More information on Rob Tillman’s Tech Times award and what it signals for his business can be accessed at https://www.techtimes.com/articles/295740/20230830/top-20-entrepreneurs-of-2023.htm

As his new write-up on Tech Times explains, prior to his tenure at Copy Chief, Rob’s distinctive strategies and relentless determination played a crucial role in boosting revenues by nine-figures, annually. Now, with Copy Chief, he is seeking to change the way businesses view copywriting.

Tillman’s work as an international keynote speaker addressing global audiences, corporate boardrooms, and media outlets, offering insights on the symbiotic relationship between humanity and technology, also helped him to gain his recent award with Tech Times. Now, with Copy Chief’s slated expansion, he hopes to continue improving on this work, further spreading his insights and crafting winning strategies that can be implemented in an array of industries and by a host of businesses.

Copy Chief is now growing internationally and they are confident that they can connect more businesses with elite copywriters and marketers from across the glove. With over $10M+ in copy contracts to its name currently, Copy Chief has a current talent outreach of over 9,000 freelancers. Their community leverages both cutting-edge new technology and proven copywriting strategies to achieve the best outcomes, and as AI continues to evolve, Rob Tillman is committed to Copy Chief remaining leaders.

For more details, visit https://copychief.com

