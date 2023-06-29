The core seller population of Prefec E-commerce Technology Limited has triumphantly breached the million-mark, attracting a strategic investment of $36 million.

On June 28th, the burgeoning cross-border online shopping platform, Prefec E-commerce Technology Limited, has made significant strides in its market performance over the past six months. The number of core global sellers has remarkably crossed the million threshold, with continual profits exceeding $220 million. This impressive achievement has piqued the interest of prominent capital and distinguished investors. A fresh impetus has been instilled into the expansion and growth of Prefec E-commerce with a total strategic investment of $36 million. The initial tranche of $4 million is anticipated to be completed within three months, thereby bolstering the business development of Prefec E-commerce.

According to official data, from January to June of this year, the global cross-border e-commerce sellers who utilize the Prefec E-commerce platform have witnessed their overseas business development application volume surge by an impressive 126.42% year-on-year, with the average number of platform applications per customer growing by 76.3%. Concurrently, a multitude of overseas consumers have made repeated purchases on Prefec E-commerce in the first half of the year. This has positioned Prefec E-commerce as a favored 'connector' for both sellers and consumers.

The four million-dollar investment marks a propitious occasion for both the platform and its customers as Prefec E-commerce broadens its product category spectrum while achieving a transformation into a full-category e-commerce platform. The company commits to providing high-value-for-money products. Concurrently, it aims to construct a thriving open-service ecosystem for businesses and individuals on a global scale, amplifying the platform’s advantages in warehousing, logistics, and settlement. This strategy ensures evasion of tariff fluctuations and geopolitical risks, thereby further enhancing the financial efficiency and yield rate for all parties involved.

Prominent as one of the cross-border payment institutions with the most overseas e-commerce sellers connected, Prefec E-commerce's global service can seamlessly integrate with over 30,000 overseas suppliers. This expansive network covers more than 200 countries and regions globally. Additionally, strategic partnerships have been forged with numerous international brands, offering consumers an abundance of product choices and promotional activities. Due to its stellar performance, Prefec E-commerce has frequently been a topic of conversation among global consumers, and various governments have extended advantageous policies to attract its establishment.

Indeed, the nascent technological revolution has placed Prefec E-commerce at the vanguard of industry progress. The company's core team, having a keen sensitivity towards cutting-edge technology, has maintained consistent research and development investment in AI, big data, IoT, and similar domains since its inception. Currently, Prefec E-commerce operates eight IT technology centers globally, each committed to the research and application of the latest technology. The goal is to employ digital tools across various trade processes, streamline foreign trade company workflows, and realize order digitization.

Prefec E-commerce Technology Limited has ascended as an e-commerce platform in the spotlight, instigating transformative changes in the consumption habits of millions of users. Various media outlets and investors have exhibited unwavering confidence in its prospects. Striding in sync with the changing times, Prefec E-commerce aims for diversified growth, continuous maintenance of platform technological supremacy, and the creation of a cross-border industrial chain and ecosystem that serves as an innovative benchmark.

