CoreCard® Expands Into Middle East and APAC Regions - Opening of New Office in Dubai, UAE – Staffed with Former Wirecard employees GlobeNewswire October 29, 2020

NORCROSS, Ga., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoreCard Software, Inc. (a subsidiary of Intelligent Systems), the leading provider of innovative credit technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market announces the opening of a new office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The new office will operate as a subsidiary of CoreCard Software, Inc. and will support CoreCard’s expansion of processing services into new markets in the Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa and European regions.

In addition to opening the new Dubai office, CoreCard will be adding approximately 50 resources previously with Wirecard AG in its offices in Dubai, UAE and Chennai, India. The resources include engineering, support, and business professionals with significant payments industry experience and experience operating CoreCard’s Processing platforms in the related regions.

"The decision to expand CoreCard’s presence into Dubai was a logical next step for our growth strategy. We already have great relationships with the employees we’re hiring, and they have been working with our software for years through a previous license arrangement. We are extremely excited to get everyone on-boarded and contributing to our international growth plan,” said Leland Strange, CEO of CoreCard. “With this expansion, CoreCard plans to continue to use the same systems which already provide services for many multi-currency prepaid card customers in multiple regions. In addition, we plan to expand our service offerings on the platform in the region to include all products including our industry-leading credit card processing products. It will take some time to build our business in the area and we want to get a strong initial base to begin that process."

About CoreCard

CoreCard Software, a leading provider of card management systems and processing services, offers an array of account management solutions to support the complex requirements of the evolving global financial services industry. CoreCard® software solutions provide the market's most feature-rich and flexible platform for processing and managing a full range of card products including prepaid/stored-value, multi-currency wallets, virtual card issuing, instant financing, small loans, point of sale loans, fleet, credit, debit, commercial, government, healthcare and private-label cards as well as accounts receivable and loans. Approximately 70 percent of the debit, credit and gift card transactions in the U.S. each year are processed by companies in Georgia. CoreCard is headquartered in Norcross, GA with additional offices in Bhopal and Navi Mumbai in India and Romania. CoreCard is a subsidiary of Intelligent Systems Corporation [NYSE AMERICAN: INS]. For more information, call 770-564-8000, email solutions@corecard.com﻿, or visit www.corecard.com.