High Performance Breathable Face Mask With Rechargeable Filtration Media Treated With Anti-Odour Coating

SINGAPORE, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CORI Innolab (Formerly known as CORI Traveller), the makers of CORI SuperMask™ and SuperMask™ Active, has launched an ultra-breathable, rechargeable high-performance mask that allows users to retain the mask filtration efficacy through triboelectric mechanisms.



CORI Innolab Launches CORI Super Recharge 96(TM): Rechargeable Super Mask on Kickstarter

The CORI Super Recharge 96™ is capable of filtering out more than 96% of 0.3-micron sized particles. This filtration performance can be retained for up to 60 washes without deterioration, by rubbing the mask in between your palms 5-10 times after washing and drying.

The adjustable silicone straps allow the mask to fit a wide range of users with median nose to chin length between 8.5 centimetres and up to 13 centimetres maximum. Complemented with the unique C3 Ratio™ contour around the nose and cheekbones, it provides a snug fit and reduces the chances of your eyeglasses fogging up.

Tribo-Electric Filtration with Superior Breathability

How does it work? In order to achieve the best breathability with ultra-high filtration performance, a sequential filtration array was designed with the use of specially selected materials. The outermost layer, a biocompatible reticulated polyurethane foam serves as a Particle De-accelerator, slowing down particles with its microcellular channels that resemble a maze of pathways, achieving macro-filtration of larger particles between PM2.5 to PM10.

Smaller particles that are not trapped by the foam, are slowed, and are trapped by either the hydrophobic non-woven mechanical/electrostatic filter (PM2.5 to PM0.3), and the innermost tribo-electric electrostatic filter (PM 0.3) with a combined efficiency of over 96%.

The two filter layers can be rubbed against each other to recharge the electrostatic filtration properties of the layers back to a very high performance.

This is CORI's third kickstarter campaign, after two previous successful and well fulfilled campaigns. The project has crossed its funding point and the team is currently moving at full speed to ensure high quality manufacture, and a timely fulfilment.

Check out CORI Super Recharge 96™ Kickstarter campaign (https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/wearecori/cori-super-recharge-96-rechargeable-high-performance-mask)

To find out more about CORI's products, do check out their website www.coritraveller.com or get in touch at hello@coritraveller.com

