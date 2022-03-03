Cornerstone Technologies provides EV Charging Solution for Wilson Parking

A continuous and proactive layout to address the shortage of EV chargers

HONG KONG, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Being one of the leading service providers in the electric vehicle ("EV") charging market in Hong Kong – Cornerstone Technologies Holdings Limited ("Cornerstone Technologies" or the "Group", HKEx Stock Code: 08391) is pleased to announce its partnership with Parking Systems Limited to provide a one-stop EV charging solution for the Admiralty Car Park under Wilson Parking, the largest car park management group in Hong Kong, which is the first large-scale smart EV charging area project of Wilson Parking.



Cornerstone Technologies collaborates with Parking Systems Limited to provide a one-stop EV charging solution for the Wilson Admiralty Car Park

There are currently 13 additional EV chargers in the Admiralty Car Park, including 11 medium-charging and 2 fast-charging parking spaces, adopting Slate (7kW) and FlexiDC (30kW) chargers designed and developed by Cornerstone Technologies, respectively, which can be utilized by different brands of EVs, providing EV owners with more convenience and charging options.

In recent years, the number of first registration of EVs has been increasing. According to the figures from the Transport Department, more than 6,000 newly registered EVs have been registered from January to October 2021 alone, representing an increase of 30% as compared to the total number of 2020, the demand for EV chargers has been rising continuously.

Capturing the rapid growth opportunities, Cornerstone Technologies has installed chargers in shopping malls under various property management groups and car parks of government venues, possessing an extensive network of EV charging points, and currently has established over 1,300 charging points in Hong Kong. The Group will gradually move into commercial and residential buildings and shopping mall car parks in different regions. EV owners can easily enjoy quality charging services with the Group's mobile application and participate in charging schemes. Cornerstone Technologies looks forward to working closely with Wilson Parking in a continuous manner to further improve the layout of charging points and promote the popularity of EVs so as to contribute to the reduction of carbon footprint.

About Cornerstone Technologies

Founded in 2016, Cornerstone Technologies (Stock Code: 08391) is a leading innovator for environmental sustainability solutions in Hong Kong. With the latest technology in the industry, Cornerstone Technologies develops EV charging solution with a convenient and thoughtful design. Cornerstone Technologies is the "EV-charging at Home Subsidy Scheme" listed contractor and is on the list of EV Supply Equipment Suppliers, offering a monthly plan for one-on-one exclusive private charging parking space, and is a Registered Electrical Contractor with the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department. Cornerstone Technologies is the catalyst for a cleaner, brighter tomorrow for users and the community. For more information, please visit www.cstl.com.hk.

Investor Relations Contact

Email: ir@cstl.com.hk