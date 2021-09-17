Corona Hard Seltzer Announces New, Multi-Year Partnership with the Buffalo Bills

CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the 2021 NFL season has kicked off, Corona Hard Seltzer is excited to announce a new partnership with the Buffalo Bills. Corona Hard Seltzer is now an official hard seltzer sponsor of the team, providing fans new ways to cheer on their favorite team.



“Corona Hard Seltzer recognizes the passion that our fans have for the Buffalo Bills,” said Dan Misko, Pegula Sports & Entertainment’s Sr. Vice President of Business Development. “We're proud to welcome Corona Hard Seltzer as an official hard seltzer sponsor of the Bills, and excited to work together to create meaningful experiences for our fans in the years to come.”

Corona Hard Seltzer is now a presenting sponsor of immersive fan experiences at retail locations in the Western New York community, such as fun sweepstakes where fans can win a variety of prizes. Bills fans will have a unique opportunity to come together through mobile “Block Party” caravan events surrounding marquee games, including Nov. 14 (against New York) and Dec. 12 (against Tampa Bay). Each rally will touch different communities, providing lawn signs, official gear and prizes to different season ticket members and fans it passes along the way. Fans at Highmark Stadium will also have a chance to show their pride during the “Beach Break” fan cam segments at Bills games this year.

“Western New York is a hotspot of Corona Hard Seltzer’s explosive growth in the United States,” said Rene Ramos, VP Field, Lifestyle & Experiential Marketing, Constellation Brands. “Corona Hard Seltzer will connect with the Bills Mafia both inside and outside the stadium delivering cultivated experiences to amplify what is already an electric tailgate and gameday experience.”

ABOUT THE CORONA BRAND FAMILY:

The Corona brand family is home to Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Familiar, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, and Corona Hard Seltzer. The entire Corona portfolio is brewed in Mexico by Constellation Brands and imported and marketed exclusively to the U.S. by the company. Corona Extra, the flagship brand of the Corona brand family, is a pilsner-style lager with a golden hue that was first brewed in Mexico in 1925. Corona embodies “La Vida Más Fina” or “The Fine Life” as a modern expression of the brand’s lifestyle. The refreshing flavor and carefree attitude of Corona Extra holds a respected place in U.S. culture as the #1 most loved beer brand.



A brand that has long been synonymous with the beach, Corona is committing to removing 1 million pounds of plastic from shorelines and its business by the brand’s 100th birthday in 2025 through its “Protect Our Beaches” initiative with Oceanic Global, a nonprofit leader in ocean conservation. Believing there is no such thing as a better tomorrow without our beaches, the brand is on a mission to preserve these special places for generations to come.

ABOUT BUFFALO BILLS

Founded in 1959, the Buffalo Bills are one of the most storied franchises in the National Football League (NFL). The Bills have won two American Football League (AFL) Championships (1964 - 1965) and won an NFL record four straight AFC Championships (1990 - 1993) that included four trips to the Super Bowl. Owned by Terry and Kim Pegula, the Bills are proud to be a member of the Western New York community for more than 55 years. For more information regarding the Bills visit buffalobills.com , call (716) 648-1800, become a fan on Facebook at facebook.com/buffalobills , or follow the Bills on Twitter at twitter.com/buffalobills .

Media Contact:



Kevin Hyde

kevin.hyde@ketchum.com