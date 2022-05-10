Corona Introduces a Taste of Paradise with Corona Tropical, the Brand's First Non-Beer Beverage in the Global Portfolio

Corona Launches New Lightly Sparkling Drink with a Hint of Real Fruit Juice* Worldwide

LONDON, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Corona, an AB InBev global brand, announced the launch of Corona Tropical, the brand's first lightly sparkling alcoholic drink made with a hint of real fruit juice* available worldwide. An inclusive beverage for consumers who embrace the Corona lifestyle but are looking for an alternative to beer, Corona Tropical is a highly refreshing new way to enjoy Corona. The newest innovation by Corona is currently rolling out globally in China, Colombia, Peru, Panama, Ecuador and the UK, with additional markets launching later this year, starting with Canada.



Corona Tropical

According to Research and Markets, the global alcoholic infused sparkling water market size is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 12% over the next several years. As more consumers around the globe look for alternative, low-calorie beverages, Corona created a product catered to consumers searching for that Corona lifestyle, beyond beer. Corona Tropical is a refreshing alcoholic beverage with no added sugar and less than 100 calories per can, available in several tropical flavors. With Corona Tropical, Corona is expanding its global beverage portfolio to offer a new, refreshing, and flavorful taste of paradise, by developing a completely unknown category in some markets around the globe.

"Corona is a brand that was born from the tropics and as we encourage consumers to embrace the lifestyle around the world, we're excited to offer a new Corona beverage to those who love the brand but are looking for options outside of beer," said Felipe Ambra, Global Vice President for Corona. "It is our mission to bring paradise to people everywhere and our newest innovation does just that. We created a more flavorful and very approachable alcoholic beverage so that everyone can enjoy the feeling of paradise done the Corona way."

To highlight the natural taste from real fruit juice*, Corona will install pickable, real fruit billboards in select cities, starting in London and expanding around the world in May, giving locals a chance to immerse themselves in both the taste and feel of a tropical paradise. The real fruit billboards will allow consumers to pick fruit straight from the ad and enjoy a slice in their own Corona Tropical sample in a nearby, relaxing tropical oasis. And some lucky Corona Tropical consumers will even have the opportunity to enjoy their next Corona Tropical in the ultimate real-life paradise destination, Corona Island – to truly unplug from reality and reconnect with nature. For a chance to win a trip for themselves and a friend, Corona Tropical drinkers in participating markets can share a photo on Instagram or Twitter enjoying Corona Tropical, follow @corona and include #NewCoronaTropical or #NuevaCoronaTropical for a chance to win. Promotion will kick off in select markets this month for two weeks starting in the UK on May 10.

In the UK, Corona Tropical is 4.5% ABV and available in three flavors – Guava & Lime, Raspberry & Lemon, and Grapefruit & Lemongrass. In Latin American markets, Corona Tropical is 4.2% ABV and available in four flavors – Lemon & Lime, Grapefruit & Lime, Pineapple Mango & Lime, and Strawberry Cherry & Lime. Corona Tropical is always enjoyed with Corona's classic lime ritual. Pricing and availability vary by market.

For more information about Corona Tropical please follow along on Twitter @corona.

*fruit juice from concentrate

About Corona Global

Born in Mexico, Corona is the leading beer brand in the country, the most popular Mexican beer worldwide exported to more than 180 countries. Corona Extra was first brewed in 1925 at the Cervecería Modelo in Mexico City. Corona is a pioneer in the beer industry by being the first to use a transparent bottle showcasing its purity and high quality to the world. The artwork found on the bottle is painted, highlighting our commitment to quality in our packaging and our Mexican heritage. No Corona is complete without the lime. Naturally adding character, flavor and refreshment, the lime ritual is an integral part of delivering an experience that is truly unique to Corona. The brand is synonymous with the beach and celebrates time outdoors. It invites people to pause, relax and enjoy the simple pleasures of life.

Corona has an ongoing commitment to reducing plastics. Since its partnership with Parley for the Oceans in 2017, they have exceeded its mission to protect 100 islands before 2020, and continue to deploy consistent global clean-up efforts.

